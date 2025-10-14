Textile impregnator care tex RM 762, 500ml

Highly effective, long-lasting protection for all textile coverings. Carpets, upholstery and car seats are covered with a dirt-repellent protective film which helps to prevent dirt accumulating in future. Therefore, dirt can be vacuumed up more easily and thoroughly.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (ml) 500
Packaging unit (Piece(s)) 8
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 65 x 65 x 210
Product
  • Highly effective protection of textiles
  • Slows down subsequent soiling
  • Long-lasting effect
  • Tailored to Kärcher devices with guaranteed material compatibility
  • The body of the bottle is made from 100% recycled plastic
  • Made in Germany
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
  • P102 Keep out of reach of children.
  • EUH 210 Safety data sheet available on request.
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Carpet
  • Carpets
  • Upholstery
  • Car seats
