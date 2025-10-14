Floor cleaning and care for oiled/waxed wood RM 535, 500ml

Detergent RM 535 cleans, cares for and protects oiled and waxed wooden floors and leaves a streak-free, silk-matt gloss with no need for wiping afterwards. Pleasant beeswax scent.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (ml) 500
Packaging unit (Piece(s)) 8
Weight (kg) 0.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.8
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 65 x 655 x 210
Product
  • 2-in-1 – cleans and cares in one step
  • Gives a semi-matt shine
  • Streak-free cleaning
  • Effective removal of footprints.
  • With pleasant beeswax scent
  • Tailored to Kärcher devices with guaranteed material compatibility
  • The body of the bottle is made from 100% recycled plastic
  • Made in Germany
Floor cleaning and care for oiled/waxed wood RM 535, 500ml
Application areas
  • Waxed wooden floors
  • Wooden floors with oil-wax finish
MORE INFORMATION
CONTACT

Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.
A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:00 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Fri)
(Closed on Saturday, Sunday & Public Holidays)

SOCIAL MEDIA
  • SSL Secured
CO₂-NEUTRAL WEBSITE
© 2026 Kärcher India