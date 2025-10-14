Floor cleaning and care for oiled/waxed wood RM 535, 500ml
Detergent RM 535 cleans, cares for and protects oiled and waxed wooden floors and leaves a streak-free, silk-matt gloss with no need for wiping afterwards. Pleasant beeswax scent.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (ml)
|500
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|8
|Weight (kg)
|0.5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|65 x 655 x 210
Product
- 2-in-1 – cleans and cares in one step
- Gives a semi-matt shine
- Streak-free cleaning
- Effective removal of footprints.
- With pleasant beeswax scent
- Tailored to Kärcher devices with guaranteed material compatibility
- The body of the bottle is made from 100% recycled plastic
- Made in Germany
Application areas
- Waxed wooden floors
- Wooden floors with oil-wax finish