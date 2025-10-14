Stone and paving cleaner RM 623, 5l
This powerful cleaner effortlessly removes oil, grease, soot, dust and dirt caused by emissions from stone and aluminium façades, stone walls, patios and other stone surfaces. With all-in-one protective formula to keep surfaces clean for longer and protect against wind and weather.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|5
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight (kg)
|5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|5.4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|192 x 145 x 248
Product
- Enables effortless removal of oil, grease, rust, dust, algae and emissions soiling.
- Can be used on aluminium
- pH value in concentrate approx. 7
- Ready-to-use detergent (RTU)
- Quick and efficient cleaning in combination with a Kärcher high-pressure cleaner
- Tailored to Kärcher devices with guaranteed material compatibility
- Made in Germany
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- P102 Keep out of reach of children.
- EUH 210 Safety data sheet available on request.
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Terrace
- Aluminium façades
- Stone surfaces
- Garden and stone walls