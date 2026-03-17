PressurePro Hot Wax RM 41, 10l

Paintwork preservation and care product with high natural carnauba wax content. Produces a high-lustre finish.

Thanks to its high-quality composition with a high proportion of natural carnauba wax, our PressurePro Hot Wax RM 41 forms a closed, soluble and preserving wax film. This not only ensures shiny surfaces, but also provides long-term protection for up to 12 months for all metal parts of vehicles and machines of all kinds that are at risk of corrosion. Cars and commercial vehicles, agricultural machinery such as tractors, agricultural machinery, ploughs, trailers or even municipal winter service spreaders are effectively protected from corrosion and the effects of the weather by the spray wax. The paint care agent is also ideal as winter protection for stockpiled and decommissioned vehicles. It effectively reduces re-contamination and can be used as rust protection for machine transport as well as for temporary storage of metal parts. PressurePro Hot Wax RM 41 for use with high-pressure cleaners is highly concentrated, extremely economical and can be used with all water hardnesses without any problems.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (l) 10
Packaging unit (Piece(s)) 1
pH value 5
Weight (kg) 9.9
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 10.7
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 230 x 188 x 307
PressurePro Hot Wax RM 41, 10l
PressurePro Hot Wax RM 41, 10l
PressurePro Hot Wax RM 41, 10l
PressurePro Hot Wax RM 41, 10l
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Application areas
  • Transport and machines
  • Car preservation
  • Machine and equipment preservation
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Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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CONTACT

Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.

CIN: U29142DL2011PTC214243

Registered Office:

Level 4, B-Wing, Statesmen House Building Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi - 110001, India

Corporate Office:

A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:30 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Sat)
(Closed on Sunday & Public Holidays)

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