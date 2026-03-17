PressurePro Machine Protector RM 110, 1l

For protection against lime deposits in the heating coil system (up to 150 °C) of hot water high-pressure cleaners. Ideal for use with medium to hard water.

With the special PressurePro Machine Protector RM 110 for use in applications with medium to hard water, hot water high-pressure cleaners and their most important components as well as water-conducting parts are reliably protected against lime deposits. As a result, the water flow through the heating coil is ensured and the unit performance remains constant, while users can save energy and massively reduce maintenance costs for time-consuming decalcification measures at the same time. The PressurePro Machine Protector RM 110 is HACCP-compliant and therefore suitable for use in food-processing companies.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (l) 1
Packaging unit (Piece(s)) 6
pH value 9
Weight (kg) 1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 82 x 82 x 234
Product
  • Comprehensive protection and care for hot water high-pressure cleaners
  • Effectively protects the heating coil from calcifying
  • Quick oil and water separation in the oil separator (easily separable = asf)
  • Tensides biodegradable in accordance with EEC 648/2004
  • Phosphate-free
  • NTA-free
PressurePro Machine Protector RM 110, 1l
PressurePro Machine Protector RM 110, 1l
PressurePro Machine Protector RM 110, 1l
Application areas
  • Transport and machines
  • Car/engine wash
  • Degreasing, phosphating
  • Surface degreasing
  • Machine maintenance, limescale protection
Accessories
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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CONTACT

Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.

CIN: U29142DL2011PTC214243

Registered Office:

Level 4, B-Wing, Statesmen House Building Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi - 110001, India

Corporate Office:

A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:30 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Sat)
(Closed on Sunday & Public Holidays)

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