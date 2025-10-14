PartsPro Cleaner PC Bio 20, 20l

Biologically active cleaning agent, water-based, skin-friendly and solvent-free. Ideal for cleaning sensitive metals, e.g. aluminium, silver, titanium, etc., to remove oil, grease and other contamination.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (l) 20
Packaging unit (Piece(s)) 1
pH value 8.8
Weight (kg) 20
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 21.5
Product
  • Biologically active parts cleaning agent for strong contamination
  • Dissolves heavy oil and grease stains
  • Gentle on materials
  • Non-corrosive and not flammable
  • Clear liquid with distinctive smell
  • pH value in concentrate approx. 9
  • Specially for use in Kärcher PC Bio parts cleaners.
  • NTA-free
  • VOC-free
  • Free from solvents
PartsPro Cleaner PC Bio 20, 20l
PartsPro Cleaner PC Bio 20, 20l
Application areas
  • Parts cleaning
Accessories
MORE INFORMATION
CONTACT

Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.
A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:00 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Fri)
(Closed on Saturday, Sunday & Public Holidays)

SOCIAL MEDIA
  • SSL Secured
CO₂-NEUTRAL WEBSITE
© 2026 Kärcher India