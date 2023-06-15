Safe processes in the food industry

Clean production processes, guaranteed quality, optimal hygiene and the prevention of contamination are the decisive success factors in food processing. Large quantities of fine and explosive dust are generated here.

Kärcher IVC 60/30

Use:

  • Vacuuming food dust from, e.g., flour, sugar, baking powder, tobacco
  • Vacuuming liquid food scraps
  • Vacuuming food scraps with glass fragments
  • Integrated in maintenance cleaning or continuously in the production process

Challenge:

  • Various vacuuming jobs for dirt from food, dust (explosive, free-flying, adhesive, wet), greases, oils, proteins, liquids
  • Preventing the risk of dust explosions
  • Ruling out cross-contamination, bacterial contamination, changes in taste

Result:

  • Production processes are kept clean and downtimes are minimised
  • Reliable suction of explosive dust by machines with ATEX certification
  • Durable, reliable, compact and economical solutions
  • Effective filters and filter cleaning

Appropriate machines:

Industrial vacuums for liquids / swarf

Industrial vacuums for solids / dust

 

Industrial vacuums Ex

Industrial dedusters

Industrial dedusters Ex
MORE INFORMATION
CONTACT

Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.

CIN: U29142DL2011PTC214243

Registered Office:

Level 4, B-Wing, Statesmen House Building Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi - 110001, India

Corporate Office:

A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:30 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Sat)
(Closed on Sunday & Public Holidays)

SOCIAL MEDIA
  • SSL Secured
CO₂-NEUTRAL WEBSITE
© 2026 Kärcher India