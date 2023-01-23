Get it done somehow? This is a risky strategy when it comes to cleaning industrial equipment. Particularly when it comes to cold rooms, ineffective cleaning can have serious consequences. A professional and systematic approach that takes into account the materials, hygiene requirements and, in particular, the low temperatures of a cold room is crucial. It should also include the use of suitable cleaning agents and equipment. It isn’t uncommon for food products or raw materials to be stored in cold stores and getting things wrong can be unforgiving. Carefully planning your cleaning is therefore an investment that always pays off. First of all, note that not all cold storage is the same. It’s important to know which type of products are stored and how. Are they packaged products or open products, possibly even open food? These factors need to be taken into account for the cleaning plan. For example, when handling food, HACCP rules need to be considered (these are internationally binding quality management systems for food).

Even though cleaning at very low temperatures is possible, it may make sense to clean cold stores while they are switched off, especially if you’re doing a deep clean. Different options, their advantages and disadvantages, will be considered in more detail below.