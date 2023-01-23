Commercial cleaning machine care

The suction beam is constantly in contact with dirty water, sand, oil and mud. It is screwed on by hand and can be removed easily from the holder. It can then be rinsed through and cleaned with a cloth or brush if necessary. It is important to check the rubber lips for wear or cracks. As a rule, a rubber lip is reversible and can therefore be used twice before a new one has to be inserted once both sides are worn. Intact lips are a prerequisite for a good suction result.

The scrubbing head is the main agent in wet cleaning using a scrubber drier and deserves our dedicated attention. The brushes of a scrubbing head with discs can be released from the brush deck using a foot pedal. With a roller scrubbing head, the holder is released without tools using a rotary knob, and the brushes can be removed.

With a roller scrubbing head in particular, its high speed (up to 1,300 rpm) can cause packaging tapes to fuse with the bristles which wrecks the brush. In addition, the coarse dirt sweeper tray must be removed and emptied after each clean, as it catches sharp stones, sharp-edged objects or glass splinters. If these are not removed, they can later cause scratches on floors during the scrubbing process.