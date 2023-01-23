Hygiene in food production: special conditions require special measures

To produce hygienic food, work areas, storage and cold store rooms must be kept meticulously clean. It’s very important, especially at low temperatures in cold stores, to have a professional and systematic approach that considers the given materials and the applicable hygiene requirements in food production. After all, it’s not uncommon for products or raw materials to be stored in cold store facilities. If these aren’t in perfect condition they can influence production processes and impact the end-customer.

In butcher shops and small slaughterhouses such as farms, contaminants such as blood, proteins, and fats, as well as coarse meat waste, must also be efficiently removed so that germs have no chance of spreading. Disinfection is important here to completely eliminate pathogenic microorganisms or to reduce them so that the remaining amount is not a health hazard.

In bakeries and cake shops, it’s also important to ensure hygiene and to create a pleasant atmosphere for the customer through appropriate cleaning measures. Basic hygiene measures include temperature control, staff hygiene and the detailed preparation and implementation of cleaning and hygiene plans. Prudent and planned cleaning is an investment in quality that pays-off.