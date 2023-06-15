Producing textiles without leaving behind lint or residue

The vacuuming of production residues in the textile industry has its own special requirements. Vacuumed fibres and lint tend to clump and can cripple production with clogged filters, hoses and pipelines. Our customised solutions ensure trouble-free production processes.

Kärcher for the textile industry

Use:

  • Vacuuming lint and fibres of every size and quantity

Challenge:

  • Textile fibres stick to the filter and clog it
  • Textile fibres clump in hoses and pipelines and clog them

Result:

  • Production processes are kept clean and downtimes are minimised
  • Sustained high suction power
  • Durable, reliable, compact and economical solutions

Appropriate machines:

Industrial vacuums for solids / dust

 

Industrial dedusters
MORE INFORMATION
CONTACT

Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.

CIN: U29142DL2011PTC214243

Registered Office:

Level 4, B-Wing, Statesmen House Building Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi - 110001, India

Corporate Office:

A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:30 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Sat)
(Closed on Sunday & Public Holidays)

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