Angled nozzle, dia. 3 mm, 90°
In the angled nozzle, the jet is deflected sideways by 90°. It is particularly suitable for cleaning complex structures, indentations and highly angled areas.
The angled nozzle deflects the jet by 90°, making it ideal for cleaning complex structures, indentations and highly angled areas. This nozzle is largely made of plastic using the innovative 3D printing process. This eliminates the limitations of conventional manufacturing methods and the nozzle achieves optimum cleaning performance. The nozzle can be easily extended using the separately available extensions for angled nozzles.
Features and benefits
Quick-change system
- Extremely easy to handle and variable set-up.
Nozzle made of plastic
- Damage to delicate surfaces is avoided, should the nozzle accidentally touch the surface.
Specifications
Technical data
|Weight (kg)
|0,1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|134 x 46 x 22
Application areas
- For cleaning production equipment, such as injection moulding tools, conveyor systems and handling systems, etc.
- Ideal for cleaning in industrial environments, for example for cleaning production facilities
- For cleaning machines, engine components, moulds and sealing surfaces