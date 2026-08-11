Blade set RCX
The replacement blades for the RCX robotic lawnmower ensure razor-sharp grass cutting. The blades are replaced regularly to ensure consistently high mowing efficiency.
The blades of the robotic lawnmower should be changed every one to two months to guarantee efficient cutting and a healthy lawn. The blades are fully sharpened and hardened on both sides, ensuring a longer service life. The set consists of 12 replacement blades and 12 screws that can be easily changed by hand so as to enable easy blade replacement.
Features and benefits
Blades sharpened on both sides
- For razor-sharp grass cutting.
- By rotating the mower alternately in both directions, the blades are subjected to stress on both sides and remain sharp twice as long.
Easy changeover
- Easy blade change in just a few steps.
- All you need to change the blade is a screwdriver and sturdy gloves.
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|12
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|36 x 18 x 1