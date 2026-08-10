Hy-Protect filter
The Hy-Protect ultrafilter is the third filter stage of the four-stage filter concept of our Kärcher WPC 120 UF water filter system.
The Hy-Protect ultrafilter reliably withholds bacteria, viruses and also microplastics up to a particle size of > 0.1 µm. The ultrafilter is the third filter stage of the four-stage filter concept of the WPC 120 UF water filter system from Kärcher.
Specifications
Technical data
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|0,4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|71 x 71 x 272
Application areas
- Drinking water