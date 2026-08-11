K!Control SB with coin acceptor
K!Control is a start and payment system with coin acceptor that allows wash programmes to be conveniently started using coins.
The K!Control impresses with its modern design and simple operation. The machine has an electronic coin acceptor, allowing customers to conveniently start their wash programmes with coins. The operating panel with a large 7-inch display and rotary knob guides customers visually and intuitively through each wash programme for perfect washing results. The display also shows the remaining time and credit balance in real time so that customers always have a complete overview of their vehicle wash. K!Control can optionally be equipped with a stand so that it can be positioned prominently and is easily accessible. It can also be equipped with illuminated LED side strips.
Features and benefits
Operating panel with large 7" display and rotary knob
- Complete overview of the wash.
- Real-time view of remaining time or remaining credit.
Electronic coin acceptor
- Easy payment in the wash bay.
- Payment with coins or tokens.
- Multidimensional coin inspection to minimise counterfeit coin insertion.
Optional stand
- Prominent placement possible.
- High visibility and easy access.
Specifications
Technical data
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|16,6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|500 x 380 x 250
Videos
Application areas
- Start and payment system for self-service wash systems