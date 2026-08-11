The K!Control impresses with its modern design and simple operation. It is designed for use with an external payment system and allows customers to conveniently start their wash programmes. The operating panel with a large 7-inch display and rotary knob guides customers visually and intuitively through each wash programme for perfect washing results. The display shows the remaining time and credit balance in real time so that the customer always has a complete overview of their vehicle wash. K!Control can optionally be equipped with a stand so that it can be positioned prominently and is easily accessible. It can also be equipped with illuminated LED side strips.