A perfect lawn starts with a perfect cut. And that's only possible with the right blade. The lawn mower blade for the LMO 2-18 with a cutting width of 32 centimetres achieves the required cutting height even in awkward parts of the garden. The high-quality, extra-sharp steel blade never leaves any jagged blades of grass or uneven patches. So, the battery lawn mower can be relied upon for a flawless cut. If the lawnmower blade needs changing, all it takes is a few simple steps – allowing more time for mowing and savouring that unmistakeable smell of freshly cut grass.