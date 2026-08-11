LMO 3-18 blade
The lawn mower blade with a cutting width of 34 centimetres is the perfect choice for use in the battery-powered LMO 3-18 to ensure exceptional cutting results.
The extra-sharp steel blade for the battery-powered LMO 3-18 lawn mower leaves no jagged blades of grass behind. With a cutting width of 34 centimetres, it cuts the grass cleanly without leaving any uneven patches in awkward areas of the lawn. The steel blade seemingly effortlessly cuts the height of each blade of grass with precision for excellent cutting results. If the blade of the lawn mower needs to be changed, this can be done with just a few simple steps, leaving more time to enjoy mowing in green surroundings. The carefully designed shape of the blade ensures clippings land in the grass catcher bag. This makes mowing fun!
Features and benefits
Extra sharp steel blade
- Use of high-grade steel ensures neat cutting results without any ragged blades of grass.
Easy blade change
- Few hand movements at just one screw and the blade is replaced.
Effective shape
- The carefully designed shape of the blade ensures clippings land in the grass catcher bag.
Perfectly matched accessories
- The lawn mower blade is ideal for the LMO 3-18 battery lawn mower.
Specifications
Technical data
|Cutting width (cm)
|34
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0,2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|335 x 68 x 14
Application areas
- Lawn