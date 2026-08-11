The extra-sharp steel blade for the battery-powered LMO 3-18 lawn mower leaves no jagged blades of grass behind. With a cutting width of 34 centimetres, it cuts the grass cleanly without leaving any uneven patches in awkward areas of the lawn. The steel blade seemingly effortlessly cuts the height of each blade of grass with precision for excellent cutting results. If the blade of the lawn mower needs to be changed, this can be done with just a few simple steps, leaving more time to enjoy mowing in green surroundings. The carefully designed shape of the blade ensures clippings land in the grass catcher bag. This makes mowing fun!