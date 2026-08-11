The battery is charged, the weather is playing ball, it's time to hit the garden. Thanks to the sharp steel blade, the LMO 5-18 Dual battery lawn mower ensures a powerful and clean cut without jagged b lades of grass. The blade captures the grass over a cutting width of 41 centimetres, leaving behind a beautifully mown lawn. Changing the blade takes just a few simple steps – leaving more time to enjoy the simple pleasures of gardening.