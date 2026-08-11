PCL 6 roller brushes for wooden surfaces
With the brush heads from the four-part roller set for the PCL 6, dirt in outside areas can be removed evenly and without leaving a trace. Wooden surfaces and WPC floor coverings will look good as new again.
Patio floors should be cleaned regularly and adequately to keep them free from weather-related dirt. With the roller brushes designed specially for wooden surfaces and WPC floor coverings, dirt in outside areas can be removed particularly evenly and thoroughly. The four roller brushes in the set are easy to change and can replace the brushes included in the scope of supply for the PCL 6 patio cleaner.
Features and benefits
Thorough and uniform cleaning of wooden surfaces and WPC floor coverings in outside areas with good area performance
Bristle material specially adapted to the cleaning task
Optimised brush profile for cleaning wooden surfaces and WPC floor coverings
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0,2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1,2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|134 x 100 x 100
Application areas
- Terrace
- Balcony
- Wooden surfaces
- Green lichen
- Moss