RCX clamp bracket
Flexible mounting of the RTK antenna on horizontal or vertical elements via a clamping mechanism.
The clamp bracket provides more flexibility when setting up the RTK antenna. All you need to do is insert the antenna head into the bracket and then screw it to horizontal elements using the clamping device. The bracket can be switched from horizontal to vertical in just one simple step. A clear 100° view of the sky must be maintained here. It can be mounted on garden fences, balconies, climbing frames, etc.
Features and benefits
Secure bracket
- The RTK antenna can be firmly mounted in a secure position using the screw mechanism.
Flexible mounting
- The clamp bracket opens up many possibilities for mounting on horizontal or vertical elements like garden fences, balconies, climbing frames, etc.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0,7
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|290 x 110 x 135