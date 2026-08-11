Saw blades
Sharp and precise: The saw blades are suitable for sawing wood with the PGS 4-18 battery-powered branch saw and ensure perfect cutting results.
Impressive quality allows you to cut branches precisely with little effort. Thanks to the tool-free changing system, the saw blades can also be replaced quickly and easily.
Features and benefits
Premium saw blade made in Germany
- For optimum cutting performance.
Tool-free saw blade change
- Quick and easy saw blade change with no need for tools.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|152 x 2 x 20
Application areas
- Branches