Saw blades

Sharp and precise: The saw blades are suitable for sawing wood with the PGS 4-18 battery-powered branch saw and ensure perfect cutting results.

Impressive quality allows you to cut branches precisely with little effort. Thanks to the tool-free changing system, the saw blades can also be replaced quickly and easily.

Features and benefits
Premium saw blade made in Germany
  • For optimum cutting performance.
Tool-free saw blade change
  • Quick and easy saw blade change with no need for tools.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 152 x 2 x 20
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Branches