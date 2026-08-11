Scrambler, L2P
The scrambler crushes the dry ice pellets into smaller particles. This allows delicate surfaces to be cleaned gently.
The scrambler crushes the dry ice pellets into smaller particles. This allows delicate surfaces to be cleaned gently. The scrambler is mounted directly between the machine and the spray hose. That way, it does not get in the way of handling with the jet gun. The degree of crushing can be individually adjusted thanks to interchangeable cutting plates.
Specifications
Technical data
|Weight (g)
|450
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|135 x 45 x 45