Ready-to-connect, vacuum-resistant spiral hose with a diameter of 3/4" and a length of 0.6 m for suctioning water. Suitable for connection to the pump suction side of electronic booster pumps and garden pumps. The suction hose is equipped with a G1 connection thread (33.3 mm) on both sides. Its high flexibility achieves a considerable noise reduction in permanent installations. Attention: The suction hose cannot be used as a pressure hose!