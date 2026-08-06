The natural glass cleaner RM 500N is the ideal solution for streak-free cleanliness on all water-resistant, smooth surfaces. With its natural-based formula, this glass cleaner ensures a flawless shine. It effortlessly removes even the most stubborn dirt such as grease films, insect residues, skin oils and emissions. Whether windows, mirrors, glass tables or shower cubicles – this cleaner delivers impressive results on all smooth, water-resistant surfaces. The formula does not contain any added silicones, phosphates or dyes. Enjoy sparkling cleanliness with a clear conscience. RM 500N is suitable for all Kärcher window vacs and Kärcher window robots, and can also be used manually. The formula, specially developed for use with Kärcher devices, has particularly good wetting properties, dissolves and keeps the dirt suspended until it is suctioned.