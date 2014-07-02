Wood cleaner RM 624, 5l

For the thorough cleaning of all treated and untreated water-resistant wooden surfaces such as garden furniture, wooden floors and decking. Very gentle on materials.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (l) 5
Packaging unit (Piece(s)) 1
Weight (kg) 5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 5,5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 192 x 145 x 248
Application areas
  • Wooden floors
  • Terrace
  • Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
Accessories