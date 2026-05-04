RM 640N bicycle cleaner concentrate is made from over 99% renewable and naturally derived ingredients, and makes up 2 litres of detergent for manual application. Ideal for application with the foam jet of Kärcher medium and low pressure cleaners. As a refill for the natural bicycle cleaner, the concentrate can be used to refill the spray bottle four times. The concentrate was formulated specially for cleaning specialist bicycles (e.g. e-bikes, pedelecs, mountain bikes or racing bikes). The formula has been tested for material compatibility and is suitable for delicate materials such as carbon, aluminium or rubber. Has a high dirt-dissolving effect yet is still easy to rinse off for economical application of water.