Kärcher Minions Competition Terms and Conditions

COMPETITION REGULATIONS

KARCHER MINIONS

ARTICLE 1 –THE COMPETITION

Kärcher (UK) Limited (the Promoter) a company incorporated and registered in England and Wales with company number 1350233 whose registered office is at Kärcher House, Beaumont Road, Banbury, Oxon, OX16 1TB is running a competition under the name KARCHER MINIONS GAME (the Competition). No purchase is necessary to enter the Competition.

The Competition runs from 26th October 2015 00:00 (UK time) to 31st January 2016 00:00 (UK time).

These regulations (Regulations) specify the rules applicable to this Competition.

The Promoter reserves the right to cancel the Competition and/or amend these Regulations (i) in the event of any occurrence outside the Promoter’s reasonable control and/or (ii) to ensure compliance with applicable laws, regulations and guidance. Any such cancellations or amendments will be published on www.kaercher.com/uk/minionsterms.

ARTICLE 2 – CONDITIONS FOR PARTICIPATION

The Competition is open to all residents in the UK (excluding Northern Ireland) and Ireland (ROI) aged 18 years or over who have internet access, except:

(a) employees of the Promoter or its holding or subsidiary companies;

(b) employees of agents or suppliers of the Promoter or its holding or subsidiary companies, who are professionally connected with the Competition or its administration; or

(c) members of the immediate families or households of (a) and (b) above.

By submitting a Competition entry, participants:

• confirm that they are eligible to do so and eligible to claim any prize they may win; and

• agree to be bound by these Regulations.

The Promoter reserves the right to verify a participant’s eligibility and to disqualify any participant who fails to produce proof of eligibility on request.

Participation in the Competition may necessitate the acceptance of cookies from the participant’s internet browser.

ARTICLE 3 – HOW TO ENTER

The Competition will be held from 26th October 2015 00:00 (UK time) to 31st January 2016 00:00 (UK time).

The Competition is an Internet only competition; no other method of entry will be accepted.

To participate in the Competition an entrant should:

- Connect to the Internet.

- Go to the website www.karcher.co.uk/minions in the UK or www.karcher.ie/karcherminions in Ireland.

- Participate in the game by clicking on the “Play” button.

- Play the game: similar to a game of Memory, the participant has to find all combinations of Minions (10 pairs).

- Having finished the game, fill in the fields in the entry form.

- Validate his or her participation by clicking on the “Submit” button.

There is no charge payable to the Promoter for entering the Competition but Internet service providers’ charges may apply.

By entering the Competition participants warrant that all information submitted by them is true, current and complete.

Any connection or transmission of data from a participant’s account will be deemed to have been made by the person registered for that account.

The final closing date for entering the competition is 00:00 (UK time) on 31st January 2016. Entries received after this date will be disqualified.

Entries must comply with these Regulations and be registered before 00:00 UK time on 31st January 2016 according to the time and date of receipt of e-mails.

Only one entry to the Competition per person is permitted (same alias, same e-mail).

The Promoter reserves the right to disqualify any entry that:

• is incomplete or inaccurate;

• contains false information; or

• is submitted by a person who the Promoter reasonably believes is not eligible or has otherwise breached any of these Regulations.

The Promoter will not accept any multiple, bulk, third party, syndicate or other group entries or entries generated by robot, script, macro, code or other automated device and reserves the right to disqualify any entries which appear to have been submitted using any of these methods.

ARTICLE 4 – SELECTION OF WINNERS

First rank winner:

The first-ranking winner will be selected by a random computer generated draw from among all eligible participants who have found all 10 combinations of Minions.

Second rank winner:

The second-ranking winner will be selected by a random computer generated draw from among all eligible participants (other than the first-ranking winner) who have found all 10 combinations of Minions.

Third rank winners:

The 100 third-ranking Winners will be participants selected by a random computer generated draw from among all eligible participants (other than the first-ranking winner and the second-ranking winner) who have found all 10 combinations of Minions.

The selection of winners will take place between 1st February 2016 and 29th February 2016.

The Promoter will contact the winners by e-mail no later than 1st March 2016.

Winners must e-mail back (using the email address minionspromotion@karcher.co.uk) telling the Promoter their first name, surname and full postal address so that their prizes may be sent by the Promoter’s partner carrier. The Promoter cannot accept responsibility for the acts or omissions of any third parties including but not limited to the Promoter’s partner carrier.

If a winner fails to respond to the e-mail sent by the Promoter within 30 days, the Promoter reserves the right to choose another winner from among the participants on the terms specified by these Regulations.

The Promoter will send the name and county of the first-ranking and second-ranking winners to anyone who writes within one month after the closing date of the Competition requesting details of the first-ranking and second-ranking winners and who encloses a self-addressed envelope to the address set out in Article 1

ARTICLE 5 – DESCRIPTION OF PRIZES

First prize - A return trip to Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, to a total value of £7,000 (€9730) including taxes

• Return flight with Virgin or British Airways from London to Orlando in economy class

• Return coach transfer between airport and 3 to 5 star hotel

• 5 nights accommodation at the hotel

• One 2-day pass for the Universal Orlando Resort

• One “Character Breakfast” at the Universal Orlando Resort

• Travel insurance

>>> Cost for 2 adults and 2 children (aged 11 or less and sharing the same room)

The trip is provided by Karcher UK Limited, through either BA or Virgin

The prize does not include food and drink, spending money, tax or personal expenses. Any other costs incurred in addition to those set out above and that are incidental to the fulfilment of the prize are the responsibility of the winner.

While the prize includes comprehensive travel insurance, the policy does not cover any pre-existing medical conditions and has an upper age limit of 70 years. If the winner or any member of his or her party is declined cover, he or she must obtain adequate cover for the relevant party and provide proof of such insurance prior to departure.

The winner will be responsible for ensuring that he or she and any persons travelling with him or her are available to travel and hold valid passports, any necessary visa and travel documents for the holiday in question on the travel dates specified.

The first prize must be taken by the winner before the 31st October 2016, and the promoter must be given at least 4 weeks’ notice of the dates intended to travel by the winner.

Second prize - One LED TV with a value of £500.00 (€695) including taxes (corresponding to the value across all stores on 26th October 2015).

Third prize - 100 Kärcher Minion sets, each containing:

• 1 x Minion keyring

• 1 x inflatable Minion bop bag

• 1 x Minion cooler bag

• 1 x stationery set

• 1 x mini sticker book

• 1 x Minion umbrella

• 1 x stress Minion

Prizes are subject to availability and there is no cash alternative for any prize. The Promoter reserves the right to substitute any prize with a prize of equal or greater value.

Prizes are not negotiable or transferable.

Any prizes which remain unclaimed after the process set out in Article 4 has been exhausted shall, at the Promoter’s discretion, be allocated to consumers as part of some other promotional campaign or donated to charity.

ARTICLE 6– PERSONAL INFORMATION

Participants agree that the Promoter may use their name and county of residence to announce the winners of the Competition and for any other reasonable and related promotional purposes, and that they will participate in any reasonable publicity required by the Promoter.

Any personal information relating to participants will be used only in accordance with current UK data protection legislation. Please refer to the Promoter’s privacy policy https://www.kaercher.com/uk/services/support/online-shop-support/privacy-policy.html for further details.

ARTICLE 7 – LIABILITY

The Promoter accepts no responsibility for any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation, communications line failure, theft, destruction, alteration of, or unauthorised access to, entries, or entries lost or delayed, whether or not arising during operation or transmission, as a result of server functions, virus, bugs or other causes outside its control.

Insofar as is permitted by law, the Promoter, its agents or distributors will not in any circumstances be responsible or liable to compensate the winners or accept any liability for any loss, damage, personal injury or death occurring as a result of taking up a prize except where it is caused by the negligence of the Promoter, its agents or distributors or that of their employees. Participants’ statutory rights are not affected.

ARTICLE 8– INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY

The Promoter is the owner or the licensee of all intellectual property rights in the website www.karcher.co.uk or www.karcher.ie, including but not limited to the text, design, graphics, trademarks, audio and video files, images and the arrangement of the content, which are protected by copyright and other intellectual property rights and treaties around the world. All such rights are reserved. The reproduction, modification, distribution or republication of any of the content on www.karcher.co.uk or www.karcher.ie without the Promoter’s prior written consent is strictly prohibited.

ARTICLE 9– GENERAL If there is any reason to believe that there has been a breach of these Regulations, the Promoter reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to exclude persons from participating in the Competition.

Any dispute or complaint concerning this Competition should be in writing and sent to Minions Competition at the address set out in Article 1 within 90 days after the close of the Competition.

These Regulations shall be governed by English law, and the parties submit to the non-exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of England and Wales.