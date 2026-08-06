FloorPro Allround Deep Cleaner RM 754, 10l
Highly efficient coating removal agent for easy removal of wax and polymer coatings on water-resistant and alkali-sensitive floors. No time-consuming rinsing required.
Our solvent-based FloorPro Allround Deep Cleaner RM 754 is the ideal cleaning solution for removing polymer and wax coatings from alkali-sensitive floors, such as linoleum floors, and is also suitable for removing coatings from alkali-resistant surfaces, such as PVC floors. FloorPro RM 754 can also be used on ESD floors and is intended for mechanical application with single disc machines and scrubber dryers. Thanks to its particularly low-foaming formulation, it enables very efficient utilisation of the tank volume and thus extended cleaning applications. pH-neutral when applied, the coating removal agent impresses with excellent material compatibility and is also suitable for use in oil separators.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|10
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|1
|pH value
|10,5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|11,2
Product
- Powerful deep cleaner for removing protective coatings and dirt
- Removes heavy wax and polymer coatings
- Removes oil, grease and mineral contamination
- Can be used anywhere
- Wide range of applications: can be used for all water-resistant, alkali-sensitive (e.g. linoleum) and alkali-resistant (e.g. PVC) surfaces
- Very good material compatibility
- Low pH value in application concentration
- No time-consuming rinsing required
- Also suitable for maintenance cleaning
- High level of user safety and user-friendliness
- Pleasant, fresh citrus scent
- Low-foam formulation
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- Warning
- H319 Causes serious eye irritation
- P280 Wear protective gloves/protective clothing/eye protection/face protection.
- P264 Wash thoroughly after handling.
- P305 + P351 + P338 IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
- P337 + P313 If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention.
Videos
Compatible machines
- B 110 R Bp Pack 170Ah AGM+D75
- B 110 R Bp Pack 170Ah AGM+D75+DOSE
- B 110 R Bp Pack 170Ah AGM+D75+DOSE+SSD
- B 110 R Bp Pack 170Ah AGM+R75
- B 110 R Bp Pack 170Ah AGM+R75+DOSE
- B 110 R Bp Pack 170Ah AGM+R75+DOSE+SSD
- B 110 R Bp Pack 180 Ah Li+Dose+D75
- B 110 R Bp Pack 180 Ah Li+Dose+R75
- B 110 R Bp Pack 180 Ah Li+Dose+SSD+D75
- B 110 R Bp Pack 180 Ah Li+Dose+SSD+R75
- B 110 R Bp Pack 285Ah AGM+R75+DOSE
- B 110 R Classic Bp Pack + D75
- B 110 R Classic Bp Pack + R75
- B 150 R Bp PACK DOSE+SB+240 Ah Li+Ri+R85
- B 150 R Bp Pack Adv 240Ah Wet+D90+DOSE+Rinse
- B 150 R Bp Pack Adv 240Ah Wet+R85+DOSE+Rinse+SB
- B 150 R Bp Pack DOSE+240Ah Li+Ri+D90
- B 150 R Bp Pack DOSE+240Ah Wet+Rins+D90
- B 150 R Bp Pack DOSE+SB+240Ah Wet+Ri+R85
- B 150 R Bp Pack DOSE+SSD+240Ah Wet+R+D90
- B 150 R Bp Pack DOSE+SSD+240Ah Wet+R+R85
- B 150 R Bp Pack+170Ah AGM+R85
- B 150 R Bp Pack+170 Ah AGM+D 90
- B 150 R BpPackDOSE+220Ah Gel +2xRI+Mop+D90
- B 150 R BpPackDOSE+220Ah Gel+2xRI+Mop+R85
- B 220 R Bp Pack DOSE+ SB+240Ah Wet+Ri+R85
- B 220 R Bp Pack DOSE+240 Ah Wet+Rins+D90
- B 220 R BpPack+DOSE+285 Ah+D110+Ri+Beacon
- B 220RBpPackDOSE+240AhLi+Rins+beacon+D90
- B 220RBpPackDOSE+SB+240AhLi+RI+beac+R85
- B 260 R I Bp Pack+D100+DOSE
- B 260 R I Bp Pack+R100+DOSE+SB
- B 260 R I Bp Pack+R120+DOSE+SB
- B 260 R I Combo + D 100
- B 260 R I Combo + R 100
- B 260 R I Combo + R 120
- B 260 RI Bp Dose+525AhLi+SB+SafeKit+R120
- B 260 RI Bp Dose+525AhLi+SB+Safekit+R100
- B 300 R I Bp Pack + SB right
- B 300 R I Bp Pack + SSD right
- B 300 R I D + SB right
- B 300 R I D + SSD right
- B 300 R I LPG + SB right
- B 300 R I LPG + SSD right
- B 50 W Bp Pack 115Ah+D51
- B 50 W Bp Pack 115Ah+D51+DOSE+Rinse+Autofill
- B 50 W Bp Pack 115Ah+D60
- B 50 W Bp Pack 115Ah+D60+DOSE+Rinse+Autofill
- B 50 W Bp Pack 115Ah+O51+Dose+Rinse+AF
- B 50 W Bp Pack 115Ah+R55
- B 50 W Bp Pack 90Ah Li+D51
- B 50 W Bp Pack 90Ah Li+D51+DOSE+Rinse+Autofill
- B 50 W Bp Pack 90Ah Li+D60+DOSE+Rinse+Autofill
- B 50 W Bp Pack 90Ah Li+FC+D60+DOSE+Rinse+Autofill
- B 50 W Bp Pack 90Ah Li+O51+Dose+Rinse+AF
- B 50 W Bp Pack 90Ah Li+R55
- B 50 W Bp Pack 90Ah Li+R55+DOSE+Rinse+Autofill
- B 80 W Bp Pack 170Ah+R75+Dose+Rinse+AF
- B 80 W Bp Pack 180Ah Li+D70+Dose+Rinse+AF
- B 80 W Bp Pack 180Ah Li+R65+Dose+Rinse+AF
- B 80 W Bp Pack 180Ah Li+R75+Dose+Rinse+AF
- B 85 R Classic Bp Pack + 90 Ah Li+D70+FC
- B 85 R Classic Bp Pack + 90 Ah Li+R65+FC
- B 85 R Classic Bp Pack + D70
- B 85 R Classic Bp Pack + R65
- BD 30/4 C Bp Pack Li
- BD 35/15 C Classic Bp Pack
- BD 35/15C Classic BP Pack
- BD 38/12 C Bp Pack
- BD 43/25 C Classic Bp Pack 76 Ah
- BD 43/25 C Classic Bp Pack 90Ah Li
- BD 43/25 C Classic Bp Pack 90Ah Li+FC
- BD 43/35 C Classic Ep
- BD 50/50 C Classic Bp Pack 80Ah
- BD 50/50 C Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li
- BD 50/50 C Classic Bp Pack 90Ah Li+FC
- BD 50/55 C Classic Bp Pack 105Ah
- BD 50/55 W Classic Bp Pack 105Ah
- BD 50/55 W Classic Bp Pack 76Ah
- BD 50/60 C Classic Ep
- BD 50/70 R Classic Bp Pack
- BD 50/70 R Classic Bp Pack 90Ah Li
- BD 50/70 R Classic Bp Pack 90Ah Li+FC
- BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack 105Ah
- BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack 170Ah
- BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack 180Ah Li+FC
- BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack 90Ah Li
- BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack 90Ah Li+FC
- BD 80/100 W Classic Bp 180Ah Li
- BD 80/100 W Classic Bp Pack 170Ah
- BD 80/100 W Classic Bp Pack 180Ah Li+FC
- BD 80/100 W Classic Bp Pack 285Ah
- BDP 50/1500 C
- BDS 43/150 C Classic
- BDS 43/DUO C
- BDS 43/Orbital C
- BDS 43/Orbital C Spray
- BR 30/4 C Ep
- BR 30/4 C Ep + MF
- BR 30/4 C Ep Adv
- BR 35/12 C Bp Pack Go!further
- BR 35/12 C Bp Pack Li
- BR 40/10 C Ep Adv
- BR 45/22 C BP Pack
- BR 45/22 C BP Pack Go!further
- BR 55/40 RS Bp Pack
- BR 75/75 W Classic Bp Pack 170 Ah
- BR 85/100 W Classic Bp Pack 170Ah
- BR 85/100 W Classic Bp Pack 285Ah
Application areas
- Floor cleaning