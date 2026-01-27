FloorPro Deep Cleaner, acidic RM 751, 10l
Acidic deep cleaner for manual and mechanical sanitary and building cleaning. Effectively removes limescale, calcareous deposits, rust, milkstone, urine scale and cement film.
Powerful, particularly low-foaming and therefore ideal for use with scrubber dryers: the FloorPro Deep Cleaner, acidic RM 751 from Kärcher. Based on sulphamic acid, this detergent for mechanical and manual deep cleaning effectively removes limescale, calcareous deposits, rust, milkstone, urine scale and cement film from all acid-resistant surfaces such as ceramic tiles, sanitary facilities and metal. FloorPro Deep Cleaner RM 751 is therefore the ideal solution for swimming pools and for deep cleaning after construction projects. With its integrated corrosion protection and easily separable properties, the deep cleaner is also ideal for use in industrial environments.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|10
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|1
|pH value
|0,7
|Weight (kg)
|10,9
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|11,3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|230 x 188 x 307
Compatible machines
- B 110 R Bp Pack 160 Ah Li+Dose+D75
- B 110 R Bp Pack 160 Ah Li+Dose+R75
- B 110 R Bp Pack 160 Ah Li+Dose+SSD+D75
- B 110 R Bp Pack 160 Ah Li+Dose+SSD+R75
- B 110 R Bp Pack 170Ah AGM+D75
- B 110 R Bp Pack 170Ah AGM+D75+DOSE
- B 110 R Bp Pack 170Ah AGM+D75+DOSE+SSD
- B 110 R Bp Pack 170Ah AGM+R75
- B 110 R Bp Pack 170Ah AGM+R75+DOSE
- B 110 R Bp Pack 170Ah AGM+R75+DOSE+SSD
- B 110 R Bp Pack 285Ah AGM+R75+DOSE
- B 110 R Classic Bp Pack + D75
- B 110 R Classic Bp Pack + R75
- B 150 R Bp PACK DOSE+SB+240 Ah Li+Ri+R85
- B 150 R Bp Pack Adv 240Ah Wet+D90+DOSE+Rinse
- B 150 R Bp Pack Adv 240Ah Wet+R85+DOSE+Rinse+SB
- B 150 R Bp Pack DOSE+240Ah Li+Ri+D90
- B 150 R Bp Pack DOSE+240Ah Wet+Rins+D90
- B 150 R Bp Pack DOSE+SB+240Ah Wet+Ri+R85
- B 150 R Bp Pack DOSE+SSD+240Ah Wet+R+D90
- B 150 R Bp Pack DOSE+SSD+240Ah Wet+R+R85
- B 150 R Bp Pack+170Ah AGM+R85
- B 150 R Bp Pack+170 Ah AGM+D 90
- B 150 R BpPackDOSE+220Ah Gel+2xRI+Mop+D90
- B 150 R BpPackDOSE+220Ah Gel+2xRI+Mop+R85
- B 220 R Bp Pack DOSE+ SB+240Ah Wet+Ri+R85
- B 220 R Bp Pack DOSE+240 Ah Wet+Rins+D90
- B 220 R BpPack+DOSE+285 Ah+D110+Ri+Beacon
- B 220RBpPackDOSE+240AhLi+Rins+beacon+D90
- B 220RBpPackDOSE+SB+240AhLi+RI+beac+R85
- B 260 R I Bp Pack+D100+DOSE
- B 260 R I Bp Pack+R100+DOSE+SB
- B 260 R I Bp Pack+R120+DOSE+SB
- B 260 R I Combo + D 100
- B 260 R I Combo + R 100
- B 260 R I Combo + R 120
- B 260 RI Bp Dose+525AhLi+SB+SafeKit+R120
- B 260 RI Bp Dose+525AhLi+SB+Safekit+R100
- B 300 R I Bp Pack + SB right
- B 300 R I Bp Pack + SSD right
- B 300 R I D + SB right
- B 300 R I D + SSD right
- B 300 R I LPG + SB right
- B 300 R I LPG + SSD right
- B 50 W Bp Pack 115Ah+D51
- B 50 W Bp Pack 115Ah+D51+DOSE+Rinse+Autofill
- B 50 W Bp Pack 115Ah+D60
- B 50 W Bp Pack 115Ah+D60+DOSE+Rinse+Autofill
- B 50 W Bp Pack 115Ah+O51+Dose+Rinse+AF
- B 50 W Bp Pack 115Ah+R55
- B 50 W Bp Pack 80Ah Li+D51
- B 50 W Bp Pack 80Ah Li+D51+DOSE+Rinse+Autofill
- B 50 W Bp Pack 80Ah Li+D60+DOSE+Rinse+Autofill
- B 50 W Bp Pack 80Ah Li+FC+D60+DOSE+Rinse+Autofill
- B 50 W Bp Pack 80Ah Li+O51+Dose+Rinse+AF
- B 50 W Bp Pack 80Ah Li+R55
- B 50 W Bp Pack 80Ah Li+R55+DOSE+Rinse+Autofill
- BD 30/4 C Bp Pack Li
- BD 35/15 C Classic Bp Pack
- BD 35/15C Classic BP Pack
- BD 43/25 C Classic Bp Pack 76 Ah
- BD 43/25 C Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li
- BD 43/25 C Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li+FC
- BD 43/35 C Classic Ep
- BD 50/40 RS Bp Pack
- BD 50/50 C Classic Bp Pack 115Ah
- BD 50/50 C Classic Bp Pack 80Ah
- BD 50/50 C Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li
- BD 50/50 C Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li+FC
- BD 50/55 C Classic Bp Pack 105Ah
- BD 50/55 W Classic Bp Pack 105Ah
- BD 50/55 W Classic Bp Pack 76Ah
- BD 50/60 C Classic Ep
- BD 50/70 R Classic Bp Pack
- BD 50/70 R Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li
- BD 50/70 R Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li+FC
- BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack 105Ah
- BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack 160Ah Li+FC
- BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack 170Ah
- BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li
- BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li+FC
- BD 80/100 W Classic Bp 160Ah Li
- BD 80/100 W Classic Bp Pack 160Ah Li+FC
- BD 80/100 W Classic Bp Pack 170Ah
- BD 80/100 W Classic Bp Pack 285Ah
- BR 30/4 C Ep
- BR 30/4 C Ep + MF
- BR 30/4 C Ep Adv
- BR 35/12 C Bp Pack Go!further
- BR 35/12 C Bp Pack Li
- BR 40/10 C Ep Adv
- BR 45/22 C BP Pack
- BR 45/22 C BP Pack Go!further
- BR 55/40 RS Bp Pack
- BR 75/75 W Classic Bp Pack 170 Ah
- BR 85/100 W Classic Bp Pack 170Ah
- BR 85/100 W Classic Bp Pack 285Ah
- Cotton mop, Flap, 40 cm
- Microfibre mop blue, Pocket, 40 cm
- Microriccio mop red, Pocket, 40 cm
- Microriccio mop red, Strap tape, 40 cm
- Microriccio mop white, Flap, 40 cm
- Ultrasafe mop blue, Pocket, 40 cm
Application areas
- Post-construction cleaning
- Floor cleaning