Extra powerful cleaning, easily separable and low-foaming: with its powerful formulation, the alkaline FloorPro Deep Cleaner RM 69 eco!efficiency is specially designed to work with the eco!efficiency mode of Kärcher scrubber dryers. It reliably removes soiling caused by grease and oil from industrial floors and other surfaces in industrial environments, such as ESD floors, flowing screeds or surfaces coated with epoxy resin. The effective grease cleaner is also extremely effective for manual cleaning, easily separable and, thanks to the absence of silicones, ideal for use in metalworking and paint processing companies.