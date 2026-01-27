FloorPro Deep Cleaner RM 69 eco!efficiency, 10l
Intensive cleaner optimised for use with the eco!efficiency mode of our scrubber dryers. Tough on oil and grease stains in logistics and production environments.
Extra powerful cleaning, easily separable and low-foaming: with its powerful formulation, the alkaline FloorPro Deep Cleaner RM 69 eco!efficiency is specially designed to work with the eco!efficiency mode of Kärcher scrubber dryers. It reliably removes soiling caused by grease and oil from industrial floors and other surfaces in industrial environments, such as ESD floors, flowing screeds or surfaces coated with epoxy resin. The effective grease cleaner is also extremely effective for manual cleaning, easily separable and, thanks to the absence of silicones, ideal for use in metalworking and paint processing companies.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|10
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|1
|pH value
|12,2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|10,9
Compatible machines
- B 110 R Bp Pack 160 Ah Li+Dose+D75
- B 110 R Bp Pack 160 Ah Li+Dose+R75
- B 110 R Bp Pack 160 Ah Li+Dose+SSD+D75
- B 110 R Bp Pack 160 Ah Li+Dose+SSD+R75
- B 110 R Bp Pack 170Ah AGM+D75
- B 110 R Bp Pack 170Ah AGM+D75+DOSE
- B 110 R Bp Pack 170Ah AGM+D75+DOSE+SSD
- B 110 R Bp Pack 170Ah AGM+R75
- B 110 R Bp Pack 170Ah AGM+R75+DOSE
- B 110 R Bp Pack 170Ah AGM+R75+DOSE+SSD
- B 110 R Bp Pack 285Ah AGM+R75+DOSE
- B 110 R Classic Bp Pack + D75
- B 110 R Classic Bp Pack + R75
- B 150 R Bp PACK DOSE+SB+240 Ah Li+Ri+R85
- B 150 R Bp Pack Adv 240Ah Wet+D90+DOSE+Rinse
- B 150 R Bp Pack Adv 240Ah Wet+R85+DOSE+Rinse+SB
- B 150 R Bp Pack DOSE+240Ah Li+Ri+D90
- B 150 R Bp Pack DOSE+240Ah Wet+Rins+D90
- B 150 R Bp Pack DOSE+SB+240Ah Wet+Ri+R85
- B 150 R Bp Pack DOSE+SSD+240Ah Wet+R+D90
- B 150 R Bp Pack DOSE+SSD+240Ah Wet+R+R85
- B 150 R Bp Pack+170Ah AGM+R85
- B 150 R Bp Pack+170 Ah AGM+D 90
- B 150 R BpPackDOSE+220Ah Gel+2xRI+Mop+D90
- B 150 R BpPackDOSE+220Ah Gel+2xRI+Mop+R85
- B 220 R Bp Pack DOSE+ SB+240Ah Wet+Ri+R85
- B 220 R Bp Pack DOSE+240 Ah Wet+Rins+D90
- B 220 R BpPack+DOSE+285 Ah+D110+Ri+Beacon
- B 220RBpPackDOSE+240AhLi+Rins+beacon+D90
- B 220RBpPackDOSE+SB+240AhLi+RI+beac+R85
- B 260 R I Bp Pack+D100+DOSE
- B 260 R I Bp Pack+R100+DOSE+SB
- B 260 R I Bp Pack+R120+DOSE+SB
- B 260 R I Combo + D 100
- B 260 R I Combo + R 100
- B 260 R I Combo + R 120
- B 260 RI Bp Dose+525AhLi+SB+SafeKit+R120
- B 260 RI Bp Dose+525AhLi+SB+Safekit+R100
- B 300 R I Bp Pack + SB right
- B 300 R I Bp Pack + SSD right
- B 300 R I D + SB right
- B 300 R I D + SSD right
- B 300 R I LPG + SB right
- B 300 R I LPG + SSD right
- B 50 W Bp Pack 115Ah+D51
- B 50 W Bp Pack 115Ah+D51+DOSE+Rinse+Autofill
- B 50 W Bp Pack 115Ah+D60
- B 50 W Bp Pack 115Ah+D60+DOSE+Rinse+Autofill
- B 50 W Bp Pack 115Ah+O51+Dose+Rinse+AF
- B 50 W Bp Pack 115Ah+R55
- B 50 W Bp Pack 80Ah Li+D51
- B 50 W Bp Pack 80Ah Li+D51+DOSE+Rinse+Autofill
- B 50 W Bp Pack 80Ah Li+D60+DOSE+Rinse+Autofill
- B 50 W Bp Pack 80Ah Li+FC+D60+DOSE+Rinse+Autofill
- B 50 W Bp Pack 80Ah Li+O51+Dose+Rinse+AF
- B 50 W Bp Pack 80Ah Li+R55
- B 50 W Bp Pack 80Ah Li+R55+DOSE+Rinse+Autofill
- BD 30/4 C Bp Pack Li
- BD 35/15 C Classic Bp Pack
- BD 35/15C Classic BP Pack
- BD 43/25 C Classic Bp Pack 76 Ah
- BD 43/25 C Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li
- BD 43/25 C Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li+FC
- BD 43/35 C Classic Ep
- BD 50/40 RS Bp Pack
- BD 50/50 C Classic Bp Pack 115Ah
- BD 50/50 C Classic Bp Pack 80Ah
- BD 50/50 C Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li
- BD 50/50 C Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li+FC
- BD 50/55 C Classic Bp Pack 105Ah
- BD 50/55 W Classic Bp Pack 105Ah
- BD 50/55 W Classic Bp Pack 76Ah
- BD 50/60 C Classic Ep
- BD 50/70 R Classic Bp Pack
- BD 50/70 R Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li
- BD 50/70 R Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li+FC
- BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack 105Ah
- BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack 160Ah Li+FC
- BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack 170Ah
- BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li
- BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li+FC
- BD 80/100 W Classic Bp 160Ah Li
- BD 80/100 W Classic Bp Pack 160Ah Li+FC
- BD 80/100 W Classic Bp Pack 170Ah
- BD 80/100 W Classic Bp Pack 285Ah
- BR 30/4 C Ep
- BR 30/4 C Ep + MF
- BR 30/4 C Ep Adv
- BR 35/12 C Bp Pack Go!further
- BR 35/12 C Bp Pack Li
- BR 40/10 C Ep Adv
- BR 45/22 C BP Pack
- BR 45/22 C BP Pack Go!further
- BR 55/40 RS Bp Pack
- BR 75/75 W Classic Bp Pack 170 Ah
- BR 85/100 W Classic Bp Pack 170Ah
- BR 85/100 W Classic Bp Pack 285Ah
Application areas
- Floor cleaning