FloorPro Cleaner CA 50 C eco!perform, 1l
FloorPro Cleaner CA 50 C: Floor cleaner for manual application on all hard and flexible floors. Also suitable for high-gloss surfaces and furniture. With EU eco label certification.
Thanks to its particularly environmentally and user-friendly formulation, the highly concentrated and non-toxic FloorPro Cleaner CA 50 C eco!perform from Kärcher impresses with its gentle yet effective cleaning power, high efficiency and wide range of applications. The pleasantly citrus-scented floor cleaner is generally suitable for all water-resistant and alcohol-resistant surfaces – including ESD floors and floor coverings made of calcareous soft stone such as marble. It reliably removes footprints, dust, dirt caused by emissions and light grease residues. The extra low-foaming detergent is designed for both manual and machine maintenance cleaning with a scrubber dryer. The sustainable FloorPro Cleaner CA 50 C eco!perform is certified in accordance with the strict requirements of the EU Ecolabel and has been awarded the Austrian Ecolabel.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|1
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|12
|pH value
|8
|Weight (kg)
|1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1,1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|366 x 232 x 298
Product
- Universally applicable floor cleaning concentrate
- Removes footprints, dust, dirt caused by emissions
- Very good cleaning power on all water-resistant and alcohol-resistant hard and flexible surfaces
- Streak-free even on high-gloss surfaces
- Also suitable for cleaning furniture and other furnishings
- Prevents rapid resoiling
- Pleasant, fresh citrus scent
- Carries the European Ecolabel (EU Ecolabel)
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- EUH 210 Safety data sheet available on request.
Videos
Compatible machines
- B 110 R Bp Pack 170Ah AGM+D75
- B 110 R Bp Pack 170Ah AGM+D75+DOSE
- B 110 R Bp Pack 170Ah AGM+D75+DOSE+SSD
- B 110 R Bp Pack 170Ah AGM+R75
- B 110 R Bp Pack 170Ah AGM+R75+DOSE
- B 110 R Bp Pack 170Ah AGM+R75+DOSE+SSD
- B 110 R Bp Pack 180 Ah Li+Dose+D75
- B 110 R Bp Pack 180 Ah Li+Dose+R75
- B 110 R Bp Pack 180 Ah Li+Dose+SSD+D75
- B 110 R Bp Pack 180 Ah Li+Dose+SSD+R75
- B 110 R Bp Pack 285Ah AGM+R75+DOSE
- B 110 R Classic Bp Pack + D75
- B 110 R Classic Bp Pack + R75
- B 150 R Bp PACK DOSE+SB+240 Ah Li+Ri+R85
- B 150 R Bp Pack Adv 240Ah Wet+D90+DOSE+Rinse
- B 150 R Bp Pack Adv 240Ah Wet+R85+DOSE+Rinse+SB
- B 150 R Bp Pack DOSE+240Ah Li+Ri+D90
- B 150 R Bp Pack DOSE+240Ah Wet+Rins+D90
- B 150 R Bp Pack DOSE+SB+240Ah Wet+Ri+R85
- B 150 R Bp Pack DOSE+SSD+240Ah Wet+R+D90
- B 150 R Bp Pack DOSE+SSD+240Ah Wet+R+R85
- B 150 R Bp Pack+170Ah AGM+R85
- B 150 R Bp Pack+170 Ah AGM+D 90
- B 150 R BpPackDOSE+220Ah Gel +2xRI+Mop+D90
- B 150 R BpPackDOSE+220Ah Gel+2xRI+Mop+R85
- B 220 R Bp Pack DOSE+ SB+240Ah Wet+Ri+R85
- B 220 R Bp Pack DOSE+240 Ah Wet+Rins+D90
- B 220 R BpPack+DOSE+285 Ah+D110+Ri+Beacon
- B 220RBpPackDOSE+240AhLi+Rins+beacon+D90
- B 220RBpPackDOSE+SB+240AhLi+RI+beac+R85
- B 260 R I Bp Pack+D100+DOSE
- B 260 R I Bp Pack+R100+DOSE+SB
- B 260 R I Bp Pack+R120+DOSE+SB
- B 260 R I Combo + D 100
- B 260 R I Combo + R 100
- B 260 R I Combo + R 120
- B 260 RI Bp Dose+525AhLi+SB+SafeKit+R120
- B 260 RI Bp Dose+525AhLi+SB+Safekit+R100
- B 300 R I Bp Pack + SB right
- B 300 R I Bp Pack + SSD right
- B 300 R I D + SB right
- B 300 R I D + SSD right
- B 300 R I LPG + SB right
- B 300 R I LPG + SSD right
- B 50 W Bp Pack 115Ah+D51
- B 50 W Bp Pack 115Ah+D51+DOSE+Rinse+Autofill
- B 50 W Bp Pack 115Ah+D60
- B 50 W Bp Pack 115Ah+D60+DOSE+Rinse+Autofill
- B 50 W Bp Pack 115Ah+O51+Dose+Rinse+AF
- B 50 W Bp Pack 115Ah+R55
- B 50 W Bp Pack 90Ah Li+D51
- B 50 W Bp Pack 90Ah Li+D51+DOSE+Rinse+Autofill
- B 50 W Bp Pack 90Ah Li+D60+DOSE+Rinse+Autofill
- B 50 W Bp Pack 90Ah Li+FC+D60+DOSE+Rinse+Autofill
- B 50 W Bp Pack 90Ah Li+O51+Dose+Rinse+AF
- B 50 W Bp Pack 90Ah Li+R55
- B 50 W Bp Pack 90Ah Li+R55+DOSE+Rinse+Autofill
- B 80 W Bp Pack 170Ah+R75+Dose+Rinse+AF
- B 80 W Bp Pack 180Ah Li+D70+Dose+Rinse+AF
- B 80 W Bp Pack 180Ah Li+R65+Dose+Rinse+AF
- B 80 W Bp Pack 180Ah Li+R75+Dose+Rinse+AF
- B 85 R Classic Bp Pack + 90 Ah Li+D70+FC
- B 85 R Classic Bp Pack + 90 Ah Li+R65+FC
- B 85 R Classic Bp Pack + D70
- B 85 R Classic Bp Pack + R65
- BD 30/4 C Bp Pack Li
- BD 35/15 C Classic Bp Pack
- BD 35/15C Classic BP Pack
- BD 38/12 C Bp Pack
- BD 43/25 C Classic Bp Pack 76 Ah
- BD 43/25 C Classic Bp Pack 90Ah Li
- BD 43/25 C Classic Bp Pack 90Ah Li+FC
- BD 43/35 C Classic Ep
- BD 50/50 C Classic Bp Pack 80Ah
- BD 50/50 C Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li
- BD 50/50 C Classic Bp Pack 90Ah Li+FC
- BD 50/55 C Classic Bp Pack 105Ah
- BD 50/55 W Classic Bp Pack 105Ah
- BD 50/55 W Classic Bp Pack 76Ah
- BD 50/60 C Classic Ep
- BD 50/70 R Classic Bp Pack
- BD 50/70 R Classic Bp Pack 90Ah Li
- BD 50/70 R Classic Bp Pack 90Ah Li+FC
- BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack 105Ah
- BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack 170Ah
- BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack 180Ah Li+FC
- BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack 90Ah Li
- BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack 90Ah Li+FC
- BD 80/100 W Classic Bp 180Ah Li
- BD 80/100 W Classic Bp Pack 170Ah
- BD 80/100 W Classic Bp Pack 180Ah Li+FC
- BD 80/100 W Classic Bp Pack 285Ah
- BR 30/4 C Ep
- BR 30/4 C Ep + MF
- BR 30/4 C Ep Adv
- BR 35/12 C Bp Pack Go!further
- BR 35/12 C Bp Pack Li
- BR 40/10 C Ep Adv
- BR 45/22 C BP Pack
- BR 45/22 C BP Pack Go!further
- BR 55/40 RS Bp Pack
- BR 75/75 W Classic Bp Pack 170 Ah
- BR 85/100 W Classic Bp Pack 170Ah
- BR 85/100 W Classic Bp Pack 285Ah
- Classic Cotton Mop Flaps 40 cm
- Classic Cotton Mop Kentucky 400 g
- Classic Cotton Mop Strap Tape 40 cm
- Premium MF Mop Loop Flaps 40 cm
- Premium MF Mop Loop blue Pocket 40 cm
- Premium MF Mop Loop blue Strap Tape 40 cm
- Premium MF Mop Loop red Pocket 40 cm
- Premium MF Mop Loop red Strap Tape 40 cm
- Premium MF Mop Safe blue Flaps EU Ecolabel 40 cm
- Premium MF Mop Safe blue Pocket EU Ecolabel 40 cm
- Premium MF Mop Twisted blue Flaps EU Ecolabel 40 cm
- Premium MF Mop Twisted blue Pocket EU Ecolabel 40 cm
- Premium MF Mop Twisted blue Strap Tape EU Ecolabel 40 cm
- Premium MF Mop Twisted blue Strap Tape EU Ecolabel 60 cm
- Standard MF Mop Cut Pile Pocket 40 cm
Application areas
- Floor and surface cleaning