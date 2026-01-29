FloorPro Fine Stoneware Cleaner RM 753, 10l
Special cleaner for all fine stoneware tiles. Reliably dissolves oil, grease and mineral soiling. Does not impair anti-slip properties of tiles. Free from tensides and readily separating.
Whether for maintenance cleaning or deep cleaning: FloorPro Fine Stoneware Cleaner RM 753 is always the optimal choice for unglazed, open-pored fine stoneware tiles. Not only does it effortlessly remove grease, oil and mineral contamination, but its surfactant- and enzyme-free formulation also effectively prevents rapid resoiling and ensures a pleasant, fresh fragrance. The slightly alkaline and low-foaming detergent can be used both manually and with a scrubber dryer. Kärcher recommends the single-step method for maintenance cleaning and the two-step method for deep cleaning. Professionals in the building cleaning sector also benefit from the high user safety of the non-toxic cleaner. If required, FloorPro RM 753 is also suitable for use in oil separators.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|10
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|1
|pH value
|10,5
|Weight (kg)
|11,3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|12,3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|230 x 188 x 307
Product
- Powerful deep cleaner for heavily soiled fine stoneware tiles
- Removes oil, grease and mineral contamination
- Very good wetting
- Low-foam formulation
- Extremely economical
- Pleasant, fresh scent
- Quick oil and water separation in the oil separator (easily separable = asf)
- NTA-free
- Tenside and enzyme-free
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- EUH 210 Safety data sheet available on request.
Compatible machines
- B 110 R Bp Pack 160 Ah Li+Dose+D75
- B 110 R Bp Pack 160 Ah Li+Dose+R75
- B 110 R Bp Pack 160 Ah Li+Dose+SSD+D75
- B 110 R Bp Pack 160 Ah Li+Dose+SSD+R75
- B 110 R Bp Pack 170Ah AGM+D75
- B 110 R Bp Pack 170Ah AGM+D75+DOSE
- B 110 R Bp Pack 170Ah AGM+D75+DOSE+SSD
- B 110 R Bp Pack 170Ah AGM+R75
- B 110 R Bp Pack 170Ah AGM+R75+DOSE
- B 110 R Bp Pack 170Ah AGM+R75+DOSE+SSD
- B 110 R Bp Pack 285Ah AGM+R75+DOSE
- B 110 R Classic Bp Pack + D75
- B 110 R Classic Bp Pack + R75
- B 150 R Bp PACK DOSE+SB+240 Ah Li+Ri+R85
- B 150 R Bp Pack Adv 240Ah Wet+D90+DOSE+Rinse
- B 150 R Bp Pack Adv 240Ah Wet+R85+DOSE+Rinse+SB
- B 150 R Bp Pack DOSE+240Ah Li+Ri+D90
- B 150 R Bp Pack DOSE+240Ah Wet+Rins+D90
- B 150 R Bp Pack DOSE+SB+240Ah Wet+Ri+R85
- B 150 R Bp Pack DOSE+SSD+240Ah Wet+R+D90
- B 150 R Bp Pack DOSE+SSD+240Ah Wet+R+R85
- B 150 R Bp Pack+170Ah AGM+R85
- B 150 R Bp Pack+170 Ah AGM+D 90
- B 150 R BpPackDOSE+220Ah Gel+2xRI+Mop+D90
- B 150 R BpPackDOSE+220Ah Gel+2xRI+Mop+R85
- B 220 R Bp Pack DOSE+ SB+240Ah Wet+Ri+R85
- B 220 R Bp Pack DOSE+240 Ah Wet+Rins+D90
- B 220 R BpPack+DOSE+285 Ah+D110+Ri+Beacon
- B 220RBpPackDOSE+240AhLi+Rins+beacon+D90
- B 220RBpPackDOSE+SB+240AhLi+RI+beac+R85
- B 260 R I Bp Pack+D100+DOSE
- B 260 R I Bp Pack+R100+DOSE+SB
- B 260 R I Bp Pack+R120+DOSE+SB
- B 260 R I Combo + D 100
- B 260 R I Combo + R 100
- B 260 R I Combo + R 120
- B 260 RI Bp Dose+525AhLi+SB+SafeKit+R120
- B 260 RI Bp Dose+525AhLi+SB+Safekit+R100
- B 300 R I Bp Pack + SB right
- B 300 R I Bp Pack + SSD right
- B 300 R I D + SB right
- B 300 R I D + SSD right
- B 300 R I LPG + SB right
- B 300 R I LPG + SSD right
- B 50 W Bp Pack 115Ah+D51
- B 50 W Bp Pack 115Ah+D51+DOSE+Rinse+Autofill
- B 50 W Bp Pack 115Ah+D60
- B 50 W Bp Pack 115Ah+D60+DOSE+Rinse+Autofill
- B 50 W Bp Pack 115Ah+O51+Dose+Rinse+AF
- B 50 W Bp Pack 115Ah+R55
- B 50 W Bp Pack 80Ah Li+D51
- B 50 W Bp Pack 80Ah Li+D51+DOSE+Rinse+Autofill
- B 50 W Bp Pack 80Ah Li+D60+DOSE+Rinse+Autofill
- B 50 W Bp Pack 80Ah Li+FC+D60+DOSE+Rinse+Autofill
- B 50 W Bp Pack 80Ah Li+O51+Dose+Rinse+AF
- B 50 W Bp Pack 80Ah Li+R55
- B 50 W Bp Pack 80Ah Li+R55+DOSE+Rinse+Autofill
- BD 30/4 C Bp Pack Li
- BD 35/15 C Classic Bp Pack
- BD 35/15C Classic BP Pack
- BD 43/25 C Classic Bp Pack 76 Ah
- BD 43/25 C Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li
- BD 43/25 C Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li+FC
- BD 43/35 C Classic Ep
- BD 50/40 RS Bp Pack
- BD 50/50 C Classic Bp Pack 115Ah
- BD 50/50 C Classic Bp Pack 80Ah
- BD 50/50 C Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li
- BD 50/50 C Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li+FC
- BD 50/55 C Classic Bp Pack 105Ah
- BD 50/55 W Classic Bp Pack 105Ah
- BD 50/55 W Classic Bp Pack 76Ah
- BD 50/60 C Classic Ep
- BD 50/70 R Classic Bp Pack
- BD 50/70 R Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li
- BD 50/70 R Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li+FC
- BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack 105Ah
- BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack 160Ah Li+FC
- BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack 170Ah
- BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li
- BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack 80Ah Li+FC
- BD 80/100 W Classic Bp 160Ah Li
- BD 80/100 W Classic Bp Pack 160Ah Li+FC
- BD 80/100 W Classic Bp Pack 170Ah
- BD 80/100 W Classic Bp Pack 285Ah
- BR 30/4 C Ep
- BR 30/4 C Ep + MF
- BR 30/4 C Ep Adv
- BR 35/12 C Bp Pack Go!further
- BR 35/12 C Bp Pack Li
- BR 40/10 C Ep Adv
- BR 45/22 C BP Pack
- BR 45/22 C BP Pack Go!further
- BR 55/40 RS Bp Pack
- BR 75/75 W Classic Bp Pack 170 Ah
- BR 85/100 W Classic Bp Pack 170Ah
- BR 85/100 W Classic Bp Pack 285Ah
- Cotton mop , Strap tape, 40 cm
- Cotton mop, Flap, 40 cm
- Cotton mop, Kentucky, 400 g
- Cotton mop, Kentucky, 400 g, with tape
- Microfibre mop blue, Flap, 40 cm
- Microfibre mop blue, Pocket, 40 cm
- Microfibre mop blue, Strap tape, 40 cm
- Microfibre mop blue, Strap tape, 60 cm
- Microriccio mop blue, Pocket, 40 cm
- Microriccio mop blue, Strap tape, 40 cm
- Microriccio mop white, Flap, 40 cm
- Microsafe mop blue, Flap, 40 cm
- SGV 8/5
- Soft Band mop, Pocket, 40 cm
- Ultrasafe mop blue, Pocket, 40 cm
Application areas
- Floor cleaning