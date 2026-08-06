FloorPro Cleaner CA 50 C eco!perform, 200l

EU Ecolabel certified, extra low-foaming and highly concentrated: the environmentally friendly floor cleaner for manual and machine maintenance cleaning of all hard and resilient floors.

Thanks to its particularly environmentally and user-friendly formulation, the highly concentrated and non-toxic FloorPro Cleaner CA 50 C eco!perform from Kärcher impresses with its gentle yet effective cleaning power, high efficiency and wide range of applications. The pleasantly citrus-scented floor cleaner is generally suitable for all water-resistant and alcohol-resistant surfaces – including ESD floors and floor coverings made of calcareous soft stone such as marble. It reliably removes footprints, dust, dirt caused by emissions and light grease residues. The extra low-foaming detergent is designed for both manual and machine maintenance cleaning with a scrubber dryer. The sustainable FloorPro Cleaner CA 50 C eco!perform is certified in accordance with the strict requirements of the EU Ecolabel and has been awarded the Austrian Ecolabel.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (l) 200
Packaging unit (Piece(s)) 1
pH value 8
Weight (kg) 200
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 215
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 580 x 580 x 970
Product
  • Universally applicable floor cleaning concentrate
  • Removes footprints, dust, dirt caused by emissions
  • Very good cleaning power on all water-resistant and alcohol-resistant hard and flexible surfaces
  • Streak-free even on high-gloss surfaces
  • Also suitable for cleaning furniture and other furnishings
  • Prevents rapid resoiling
  • Pleasant, fresh citrus scent
  • Carries the European Ecolabel (EU Ecolabel)
FloorPro Cleaner CA 50 C eco!perform, 200l
FloorPro Cleaner CA 50 C eco!perform, 200l
FloorPro Cleaner CA 50 C eco!perform, 200l
FloorPro Cleaner CA 50 C eco!perform, 200l
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
  • EUH 210 Safety data sheet available on request.
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Floor and surface cleaning
Accessories