A versatile product for removing oils, greases and organic matter with high-pressure cleaners – Natural Active Cleaner RM 82N from Kärcher. The alkaline cleaner, which features on the FiBL's list of resources for organic production in Germany, is made from more than 99 per cent natural ingredients. The surfactants in the formula originate from wheat bran, maize and other natural resources, and are completely biodegradable. Whether in (organic) agriculture or in the transport industry, in the food industry, on construction sites or in workshops – anywhere where machines, vehicles, tractors, boxes, barrels, cold storage rooms, floors and even tarpaulins or conveyor belts need to be cleaned, this sustainable and natural active cleaner is up to the task with its maximum cleaning power. It is free of silicones, fragrances and dyes, easy to separate and extremely gentle on materials – even on metals and painted surfaces thanks to the non-corrosive formula. Plus, PressurePro Natural Active Cleaner, alkaline RM 82N delivers effective cleaning power even at low water temperatures and can also be used with hot water high-pressure cleaners at up to 90 °C.