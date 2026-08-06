PressurePro Natural Active Cleaner, alkaline RM 82N, 20l
Natural, alkaline active cleaner made from renewable raw materials. Delivers an extremely powerful cleaning effect and is suitable for use with both cold water and hot water high-pressure cleaners.
A versatile product for removing oils, greases and organic matter with high-pressure cleaners – Natural Active Cleaner RM 82N from Kärcher. The alkaline cleaner, which features on the FiBL's list of resources for organic production in Germany, is made from more than 99 per cent natural ingredients. The surfactants in the formula originate from wheat bran, maize and other natural resources, and are completely biodegradable. Whether in (organic) agriculture or in the transport industry, in the food industry, on construction sites or in workshops – anywhere where machines, vehicles, tractors, boxes, barrels, cold storage rooms, floors and even tarpaulins or conveyor belts need to be cleaned, this sustainable and natural active cleaner is up to the task with its maximum cleaning power. It is free of silicones, fragrances and dyes, easy to separate and extremely gentle on materials – even on metals and painted surfaces thanks to the non-corrosive formula. Plus, PressurePro Natural Active Cleaner, alkaline RM 82N delivers effective cleaning power even at low water temperatures and can also be used with hot water high-pressure cleaners at up to 90 °C.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|20
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|1
|pH value
|11
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|22,4
Videos
Compatible machines
- 1-litre cleaning agent container for cup foam lance
- 1-litre cleaning agent container for cup foam lance advanced
- 1-litre cleaning agent container for cup foam lance basic
- Cleaning agent dosing attachment kit for HD 25/15-4 and HD 20/15-4 Cage Plus
- Cleaning agent injector for high and low pressure (without nozzles)
- Cleaning agent injector for high pressure (without nozzle)
- Cup foam lance Advanced
- Cup foam lance Advanced 1, 400 l/h - 600 l/h
- Cup foam lance Advanced 2, 700 l/h - 800 l/h
- Cup foam lance Advanced 3, 900 l/h - 2500 l/h
- Cup foam lance Basic 1, 350 l/h - 600 l/h
- Cup foam lance Basic 2, 700 l/h - 800 l/h
- Cup foam lance Basic 3, 900 l/h - 2500 l/h
- Cup foam lance DUO Advanced 1, 400 l/h - 600 l/h
- Cup foam lance DUO Advanced 2, 700 l/h - 800 l/h
- Cup foam lance DUO Advanced 3, 900 l/h - 2500 l/h
- Cup foam lance, 1200 l/h -
- Foam lance TR 400-600 L/H, 400 l/h - 600 l/h
- HD 10/15-4 Cage Food
- HD 10/16-4 Cage Ex
- HD 10/19-4 St H
- HD 10/21-4 M Classic
- HD 10/21-4 S Classic
- HD 10/21-4 S Plus
- HD 10/21-4 S ST Classic
- HD 10/21-4 SXA Plus
- HD 10/21-4 St
- HD 10/21-4M ST Classic
- HD 10/21-4St
- HD 10/25-4 S
- HD 10/25-4 S Classic
- HD 10/25-4 S Plus
- HD 10/25-4 S ST Classic
- HD 10/25-4 SXA Plus
- HD 13/18-4 S
- HD 13/18-4 S Classic
- HD 13/18-4 S Plus
- HD 13/18-4 S ST Classic
- HD 13/18-4 SXA Plus
- HD 13/18-4 St
- HD 16/15-4 Cage Plus
- HD 17/12-4 St H
- HD 17/15-4 S Classic
- HD 17/15-4 S ST Classic
- HD 17/15-4 St
- HD 20/15-4 Cage Plus
- HD 25/15-4 Cage Plus
- HD 25/15-4 St
- HD 25/15-4 St Classic
- HD 4/10 EX Plus Classic
- HD 4/11 C Bp Pack Plus
- HD 4/11 C Bp Plus
- HD 5/11 E Classic
- HD 5/11 E EB+ Foam Classic
- HD 5/11 EX Plus Classic
- HD 5/11 P
- HD 5/11 P Plus
- HD 5/12 C
- HD 5/12 C Plus
- HD 5/12 CX Plus
- HD 5/13 E Classic
- HD 5/13 EX EB + Foam Classic Anniversary Edition
- HD 5/13 EX Plus Classic
- HD 5/13 EX Plus+FR Classic
- HD 5/15 C
- HD 5/15 C Plus
- HD 5/15 CX Plus
- HD 5/17 C
- HD 5/17 C Plus
- HD 5/17 C Plus + FR
- HD 5/17 CX Plus
- HD 6/13 C
- HD 6/13 C Plus
- HD 6/13 CX Plus
- HD 6/15 C
- HD 6/15 C Plus
- HD 6/15 CX Plus
- HD 6/15 G Classic
- HD 6/15 M
- HD 6/15 M Cage
- HD 6/15 M Plus
- HD 6/15 M St
- HD 6/15 MXA Plus
- HD 6/15-4 M Classic
- HD 6/15-4 M ST Classic
- HD 6/15-4 MX Plus Classic
- HD 6/16-4 M Cage
- HD 7/10 CXF
- HD 7/11-4 M Classic
- HD 7/14-4 M
- HD 7/14-4 M Cage
- HD 7/14-4 M Plus
- HD 7/14-4 MXA Plus
- HD 7/15 G
- HD 7/16-4 MXA Kfz
- HD 7/17 M
- HD 7/17 M Cage
- HD 7/17 M Plus
- HD 7/17 M St
- HD 7/17 MXA Plus
- HD 7/18-4 M Classic
- HD 7/20 G Classic
- HD 8/18-4 M
- HD 8/18-4 M Cage
- HD 8/18-4 M Plus
- HD 8/18-4 M St
- HD 8/18-4 MXA Plus
- HD 8/18-4 MXA Plus Agri
- HD 8/18-4 MXA eB Foam Plus Go!Further
- HD 8/18-4 St
- HD 8/18-4 St H
- HD 8/18-4 St H steel
- HD 8/20 G
- HD 8/23 G Classic
- HD 9/18-4 M ST Classic
- HD 9/20-4 M Classic
- HD 9/20-4 MX Plus Classic
- HD 9/20-4 S
- HD 9/20-4 S Plus
- HD 9/20-4 S ST Classic
- HD 9/20-4 SXA Plus
- HD 9/23 De
- HD 9/23 De Tr1
- HD 9/23 G
- HD 9/23 Ge Tr1
- HD 9/25 G Classic
- HDS 10/21 -4 St EU-I
- HDS 10/21 -4 St Gas -EU-I
- HDS 10/21-4 M
- HDS 10/21-4 MXA
- HDS 1000 Be
- HDS 1000 De
- HDS 1000 De Weed
- HDS 11/18-4 S eB Plus Go!Further
- HDS 12/18-4 S
- HDS 12/18-4 SXA
- HDS 13/20 -4 St EU-I
- HDS 13/20 De Tr1
- HDS 13/20-4 S
- HDS 13/20-4 SXA
- HDS 13/35 De Tr1
- HDS 17/20 De Tr1
- HDS 5/11 U
- HDS 5/11 UX
- HDS 5/12 C
- HDS 5/13 U
- HDS 5/13 UX
- HDS 5/15 U
- HDS 5/15 UX
- HDS 6/14 C
- HDS 6/14 CX
- HDS 6/14-4 C
- HDS 6/14-4 CX
- HDS 6/15 C
- HDS 6/15 CXA
- HDS 7/12-4 M
- HDS 7/12-4 MX
- HDS 7/16 C
- HDS 7/16 CX
- HDS 7/16 CXA
- HDS 8/17 C
- HDS 8/17 CX
- HDS 8/18 -4 St EU-I
- HDS 8/18-4 C
- HDS 8/18-4 CX
- HDS 8/18-4 CXA
- HDS 8/20 De
- HDS 8/20 G
- HDS 9/20-4 Classic
- HDS 9/20-4 M
- HDS 9/20-4 MXA
- HDS 9/50 De Tr1
- HDS-E 8/16-4 M 12 kW
- HDS-E 8/16-4 M 24 kW
- HDS-E 8/16-4 M 36 kW
- HWE 13/21-42kW
- HWE 860
- Stainless steel injector kit for HD 10/25-4S
- Stainless steel injector kit for HD 6/15C
- Stainless steel injector kit for HD 7/18-4M/HDS 8/18-4C
- Stainless steel injector kit for HD 9/20-4M
- Stainless steel injector kit for HDS 12/18-4S
- Two-litre cleaning agent container for DUO Advanced foam lance
Application areas
- Transport and machines
- Car/engine wash
- Parts cleaning
- Surface degreasing
- Floor and surface cleaning