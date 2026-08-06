SurfacePro Surface Cleaner CA 30 C eco!perform, 5l
Universal, fast surface cleaning concentrate for floors and interior with streak-free drying – also for high-gloss surfaces. With EU eco label certification.
Versatile and highly concentrated: SurfacePro Surface Cleaner CA 30 C eco!perform offers broad spectrum efficacy against a wide range of soiling and in a variety of fields of application. For maintenance cleaning of hard, flexible, water-resistant and alcohol-resistant surfaces, it is suitable for damp wiping using the spray/foam method, as well as for wet mopping using the bucket method. The detergent safely and reliably removes food spills, grease stains, coffee stains, shoe polish, footprints and even deposits from tobacco smoke – leaving behind only a pleasant citrus scent. The non-toxic high concentrate can also be dosed very sparingly, dries quickly and leaves no streaks even on shiny surfaces. SurfacePro CA 30 C eco!perform is also certified in accordance with the EU Ecolabel and has been awarded the Austrian Ecolabel.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|5
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|2
|pH value
|11
|Weight (kg)
|5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|5,4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|192 x 145 x 248
Product
- Universal surface cleaning concentrate
- Effectively removes food spills, grease stains, nicotine deposits, coffee stains, shoe polish, footprints, etc.
- Very good cleaning power on all water-resistant and alcohol-resistant hard and flexible surfaces
- Streak-free even on high-gloss surfaces
- Also suitable for floor cleaning
- Pleasant, fresh citrus scent
- Carries the European Ecolabel (EU Ecolabel)
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- EUH 210 Safety data sheet available on request.
Application areas
- Floor and surface cleaning