TankPro Cleaner, alkaline RM 875, 20l
Alkaline tank interior cleaner for thorough removal of heavy oil and grease contamination in tanks, silos, containers and more. Foam-reduced, powerful and gentle cleaning action.
Alkaline (ph 13) and low-foam TankPro cleaner RM 875 from Kärcher for use with manual spray units, high-pressure cleaners and in cleaning stations for tank interior cleaning in the logistics, chemical and food industries. The powerful detergent effectively removes food residues such as sugar, egg yolk, oils, fats or chocolate - thanks to corrosion inhibitors, it is very gentle on materials, even stainless steel and aluminium surfaces. Free of fragrances and dyes and temperature-stable up to 90 °C, the TankPro cleaner RM 875 is the ideal choice for thorough interior and exterior cleaning of tankers, silo containers and ISO containers and is also suitable for use on food-contact surfaces.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|20
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|1
|pH value
|13
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|23,4
Product
- Powerful, alkaline cleaner for tank interior cleaning systems
- Active dirt remover for efficient removal of food residue
- Effectively removes food residue such as sugar, egg yolk, oils, fats, chocolate
- With corrosion inhibitors for gentle cleaning of stainless steel and aluminium
- Without colourants or fragrances
- Suitable for use on food-contact surfaces
- Thermally stable in application up to 90°C
- Foam-reduced
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- Danger
- H290 May be corrosive to metals
- H314 Causes severe skin burns and eye damage
- P280 Wear protective gloves/protective clothing/eye protection/face protection.
- P305 + P351 + P338 IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
- P310 Immediately call a POISON CENTER/doctor.
- P303 + P361 + P353 IF ON SKIN (or hair): Take off immediately all contaminated clothing. Rinse skin with water [or shower].
- P405 Store locked up.
- P501a Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local/regional/national/international regulations.
Application areas
- Tanker
- Silo container
- Intermediate Bulk Container (IBC)
- ISO container