VehiclePro Active Foam RM 812 eco!perform, 20l
VehiclePro Foam Wash RM 812 eco!perform with Nordic Swan certification: Environmentally friendly, strong active foam. Its contents protect vehicle surfaces and brushes.
VehiclePro Active Foam RM 812 eco!perform is particularly environmentally friendly and certified in accordance with the strict criteria of the Nordic Swan Ecolabel. When used in vehicle wash systems, the foam-intensive active foam impresses with very good cleaning results at low dosages. The environmentally friendly foam cleaner nevertheless reliably removes oils, greases and mineral soiling and at the same time increases the gliding properties of the brushes for cleaning cars and commercial vehicles without damaging the paintwork and significantly reduces the resoiling of the brushes. Therefore, it is also used as a brush shampoo. The surfactants contained are environmentally compatible and biodegradable in accordance with the OECD standards and ensure rapid oil-water separation in oil separators.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|20
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|1
|pH value
|13
|Weight (kg)
|20,6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|22
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|260 x 237 x 430
Product
- Foam-intensive brush shampoo for car washing
- Removes oil, grease and mineral contamination
- Creates a voluminous, bright and attractive foam
- Helps the brushes to slide and therefore protects the vehicle surface
- Significantly reduces the resoiling of the brushes
- Is wax-compatible to prevent streaking on the surface of the paintwork
- Quick oil and water separation in the oil separator (easily separable = asf)
- NTA-free
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- Danger
- H314 Causes severe skin burns and eye damage
- P280 Wear protective gloves/protective clothing/eye protection/face protection.
- P303 + P361 + P353 IF ON SKIN (or hair): Take off immediately all contaminated clothing. Rinse skin with water [or shower].
- P305 + P351 + P338 IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
- P310 Immediately call a POISON CENTER/doctor.
- P405 Store locked up.
- P501a Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local/regional/national/international regulations.
Application areas
- Vehicle cleaning
- Commercial vehicle cleaning
- Cars, commercial vehicles, bicycles
- Cars