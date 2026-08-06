The VehiclePro Drying Aid RM 829 eco!perform with Nordic Swan certification offers an impressive environmentally friendly formulation, optimal drying properties and long-lasting protection. Suitable for washing cars and commercial vehicles in vehicle washing systems, the agent ensures that the water film is broken up quickly and over a large area, thus creating the best conditions for excellent drying results – regardless of the water hardness. The high-yield drying aid enables washing of up to 70 cars per litre and is VDA-compliant as well as free of mineral oils and mineral carbons.