Long-term preservative VehiclePro Klear!Foam Polish RM 837 from Kärcher specially developed for car wash systems with the "Foam Polish" programme option. The highly effective care agent with lotus blossom extract and repair effect produces a high-gloss finish and at the same time effectively protects the paintwork from road dirt, insect residue, acid rain, road salt and other environmental influences that damage the paintwork. It works reliably with all water hardnesses and preserves without intermediate drying for up to 6 subsequent vehicle washes without leaving residues on glass surfaces or sticking the system's wash brushes and nozzles. VehiclePro Klear!Foam Polish RM 837 is VDA-compliant, contains only surfactants that are biodegradable in accordance with EEC 648/2004 and is also free of mineral oils and mineral hydrocarbons.