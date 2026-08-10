VehiclePro Klear!Glow RM 894, 10l
VehiclePro Klear!Glow RM 894: for excellent paint protection against external influences. With special gloss effect and long-lasting preservation at low consumption. VDA-compliant.
VehiclePro Klear!Glow RM 894 from Kärcher is a highly concentrated, extremely economical and VDA-compliant wax care product for cars and commercial vehicles for use in vehicle and self-service wash systems. The effective wax creates a high-gloss preservative that protects the paint from harmful environmental influences for up to 8 subsequent washes. The special formulation results in a surface modification that enables better light reflection and therefore a permanently high-gloss care layer. In addition, the wax ensures excellent drying results due to its hydrophobic effects and, with a yield of around 100 cars per litre, also stands for maximum economy.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|10
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|1
|pH value
|4
|Weight (kg)
|10,1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|10,7
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|287 x 150 x 329
Product
- Effective wax for use in vehicle and self-service wash systems
- Protects effectively for up to eight washes
- Creates high-gloss preservative
- Excellent drying result
- Delivers a perfect drying result thanks to hydrophobic effect
- The surface modification enables better light reflection for a long-lasting, high-gloss care layer
- Highly concentrated
- VDA-compliant
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- Danger
- H315 Causes skin irritation
- H318 Causes serious eye damage
- H412 Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects
- P264 Wash thoroughly after handling.
- P280a Wear protective gloves / eye protection / face protection.
- P305 + P351 + P338 IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
- P310 Immediately call a POISON CENTER/doctor.
- P362 + P364 Take off contaminated clothing and wash it before reuse.
- P501a Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local/regional/national/international regulations.
Application areas
- Cars
- Commercial vehicle cleaning