VehiclePro Prewash RM 803 Classic, 10l
VehiclePro Prewash RM 803 Classic: Active, gentle high-pressure pre-spraying agent. Accelerates the softening and removal of oils and greases, as well as insect residues.
Fast-acting and gentle VehiclePro PreWash RM 803 Classic for use in vehicle wash systems and at self-service washing stations. The powerful pre-cleaning agent can be used for both passenger cars and commercial vehicles and is effective in any temperature range. This is because it attacks grease, oil, insects and dirt caused by emissions by making the dirt expand, which in turn loosens the dirt and significantly improves the cleaning result of the subsequent cleaning steps, no matter how hard or soft the water is. The surfactants in the formula are biodegradable as defined by EEC 648/2004. RM 803 also quickly separates oil and water in the oil separator.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|10
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|1
|pH value
|12
|Weight (kg)
|10,6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|11,3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|287 x 150 x 329
Product
- Effective pre-spraying agent for prewashing cars and commercial vehicles
- Expands and reliably loosens grease, oil, dirt caused by emissions, and insects
- This means the cleaning result of subsequent cleaning steps is significantly improved
- Cleaning action in all temperature ranges
- Rapidly effective
- Gentle on materials
- Tensides biodegradable in accordance with EEC 648/2004
- Quick oil and water separation in the oil separator (easily separable = asf)
- NTA-free
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- Danger
- H290 May be corrosive to metals
- H314 Causes severe skin burns and eye damage
- P280 Wear protective gloves/protective clothing/eye protection/face protection.
- P305 + P351 + P338 IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
- P303 + P361 + P353 IF ON SKIN (or hair): Take off immediately all contaminated clothing. Rinse skin with water [or shower].
- P310 Immediately call a POISON CENTER/doctor.
- P405 Store locked up.
- P501a Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local/regional/national/international regulations.
Compatible machines
- CW 1 Klean!Fit
- CW 3 Klean!Star
- CW 5 Klean!Star iQ
- HDS 10/21 -4 St EU-I
- HDS 10/21 -4 St Gas -EU-I
- HDS 10/21-4 M
- HDS 10/21-4 MXA
- HDS 1000 Be
- HDS 1000 De
- HDS 1000 De Weed
- HDS 11/18-4 S eB Plus Go!Further
- HDS 12/18-4 S
- HDS 12/18-4 SXA
- HDS 13/20 -4 St EU-I
- HDS 13/20 De Tr1
- HDS 13/20-4 S
- HDS 13/20-4 SXA
- HDS 13/35 De Tr1
- HDS 17/20 De Tr1
Application areas
- Car de-waxing
- Vehicle cleaning
- Car/engine wash
- Cars, commercial vehicles, bicycles