Fast-acting and gentle VehiclePro PreWash RM 803 Classic for use in vehicle wash systems and at self-service washing stations. The powerful pre-cleaning agent can be used for both passenger cars and commercial vehicles and is effective in any temperature range. This is because it attacks grease, oil, insects and dirt caused by emissions by making the dirt expand, which in turn loosens the dirt and significantly improves the cleaning result of the subsequent cleaning steps, no matter how hard or soft the water is. The surfactants in the formula are biodegradable as defined by EEC 648/2004. RM 803 also quickly separates oil and water in the oil separator.