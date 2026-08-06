VehiclePro Super Pearl Wax RM 824 Classic, 200l
Drying, protection and care all in one. The liquid pearl wax enables the water film to break up quickly, which leads to excellent drying, particularly with hard water.
Our liquid VehiclePro Super Pearl Wax RM 824 Classic is an effective drying aid that is ideal for use in vehicle wash systems as well as with high-pressure cleaners. The care agent is particularly effective when using medium-hard to hard water; it causes the water film to break up quickly over a large area and thus ensures a very good drying result. The wax increases the level of shine of the paint and is also VDA-compliant and free of mineral oils and mineral hydrocarbons. In addition, the surfactants contained are biodegradable in accordance with EEC 648/2004. The high yield of up to 83 cars per litre enables a very economical use of the agent.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|200
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|1
|pH value
|4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|206
Compatible machines
- HDS 10/21 -4 St EU-I
- HDS 10/21 -4 St Gas -EU-I
- HDS 10/21-4 M
- HDS 10/21-4 MXA
- HDS 1000 Be
- HDS 1000 De
- HDS 1000 De Weed
- HDS 11/18-4 S eB Plus Go!Further
- HDS 12/18-4 S
- HDS 12/18-4 SXA
- HDS 13/20 -4 St EU-I
- HDS 13/20 De Tr1
- HDS 13/20-4 S
- HDS 13/20-4 SXA
- HDS 13/35 De Tr1
- HDS 17/20 De Tr1
- HDS 5/11 U
- HDS 5/11 UX
Application areas
- Cars
- Commercial vehicle cleaning