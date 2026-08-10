High-Pressure Wash CP 935, 20l
Highly effective cleaning concentrate with an apple scent for vehicle washes. Removes the most stubborn soiling such as dusts, oil, lubricants, insect residues, tree resin and mud.
Extremely economical High-Pressure Wash CP 935 with fresh apple scent for thorough cleaning of cars and bikes at self-service washing stations. The powerful cleaning concentrate is particularly effective and dissolves even the most stubborn residues left by oil, grease, tree sap, mud and insects. At the same time, it boasts impressive environmentally friendly properties: the surfactants contained in CP 935 are biodegradable according to the OECD, and it separates oil and water very quickly in the oil separator, making it ideal for this purpose. With up to 50 car washes per litre, the high-pressure detergent from Kärcher is also very economical.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|20
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|1
|pH value
|12
|Weight (kg)
|20,7
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|21,7
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|250 x 230 x 430
Product
- Ultra-effective high-pressure detergent for vehicle washes
- Dissolves even the most stubborn residues left by oil, grease, tree sap, mud and insects
- Rapidly effective
- Extremely economical
- Quick oil and water separation in the oil separator (easily separable = asf)
- Tensides biodegradable in accordance with OECD
- NTA-free
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- Danger
- H290 May be corrosive to metals
- H314 Causes severe skin burns and eye damage
- P280 Wear protective gloves/protective clothing/eye protection/face protection.
- P305 + P351 + P338 IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
- P310 Immediately call a POISON CENTER/doctor.
- P303 + P361 + P353 IF ON SKIN (or hair): Take off immediately all contaminated clothing. Rinse skin with water [or shower].
- P405 Store locked up.
- P501a Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local/regional/national/international regulations.
Compatible machines
- HD 10/15-4 Cage Food
- HD 10/16-4 Cage Ex
- HD 10/19-4 St H
- HD 10/21-4 M Classic
- HD 10/21-4 S Classic
- HD 10/21-4 S Plus
- HD 10/21-4 S ST Classic
- HD 10/21-4 SXA Plus
- HD 10/21-4 St
- HD 10/21-4M ST Classic
- HD 10/21-4St
- HD 10/25-4 S
- HD 10/25-4 S Classic
- HD 10/25-4 S Plus
- HD 10/25-4 S ST Classic
- HD 10/25-4 SXA Plus
- HD 13/18-4 S
- HD 13/18-4 S Classic
- HD 13/18-4 S Plus
- HD 13/18-4 S ST Classic
- HD 13/18-4 SXA Plus
- HD 13/18-4 St
- HD 16/15-4 Cage Plus
- HD 17/12-4 St H
- HD 17/15-4 S Classic
- HD 17/15-4 S ST Classic
- HD 17/15-4 St
- HD 20/15-4 Cage Plus
- HD 25/15-4 Cage Plus
- HD 25/15-4 St
- HD 25/15-4 St Classic
- HD 4/10 EX Plus Classic
- HD 4/11 C Bp Pack Plus
- HD 4/11 C Bp Plus
- HD 5/11 E Classic
- HD 5/11 E EB+ Foam Classic
- HD 5/11 EX Plus Classic
- HD 5/11 P
- HD 5/11 P Plus
- HD 5/12 C
- HD 5/12 C Plus
- HD 5/12 CX Plus
- HD 5/13 E Classic
- HD 5/13 EX EB + Foam Classic Anniversary Edition
- HD 5/13 EX Plus Classic
- HD 5/13 EX Plus+FR Classic
- HD 5/15 C
- HD 5/15 C Plus
- HD 5/15 CX Plus
- HD 5/17 C
- HD 5/17 C Plus
- HD 5/17 C Plus + FR
- HD 5/17 CX Plus
- HD 6/13 C
- HD 6/13 C Plus
- HD 6/13 CX Plus
- HD 6/15 C
- HD 6/15 C Plus
- HD 6/15 CX Plus
- HD 6/15 G Classic
- HD 6/15 M
- HD 6/15 M Cage
- HD 6/15 M Plus
- HD 6/15 M St
- HD 6/15 MXA Plus
- HD 6/15-4 M Classic
- HD 6/15-4 M ST Classic
- HD 6/15-4 MX Plus Classic
- HD 6/16-4 M Cage
- HD 7/10 CXF
- HD 7/11-4 M Classic
- HD 7/14-4 M
- HD 7/14-4 M Cage
- HD 7/14-4 M Plus
- HD 7/14-4 MXA Plus
- HD 7/15 G
- HD 7/16-4 MXA Kfz
- HD 7/17 M
- HD 7/17 M Cage
- HD 7/17 M Plus
- HD 7/17 M St
- HD 7/17 MXA Plus
- HD 7/18-4 M Classic
- HD 7/20 G Classic
- HD 8/18-4 M
- HD 8/18-4 M Cage
- HD 8/18-4 M Plus
- HD 8/18-4 M St
- HD 8/18-4 MXA Plus
- HD 8/18-4 MXA Plus Agri
- HD 8/18-4 MXA eB Foam Plus Go!Further
- HD 8/18-4 St
- HD 8/18-4 St H
- HD 8/18-4 St H steel
- HD 8/20 G
- HD 8/23 G Classic
- HD 9/18-4 M ST Classic
- HD 9/20-4 M Classic
- HD 9/20-4 MX Plus Classic
- HD 9/20-4 S
- HD 9/20-4 S Plus
- HD 9/20-4 S ST Classic
- HD 9/20-4 SXA Plus
- HD 9/23 De
- HD 9/23 De Tr1
- HD 9/23 G
- HD 9/23 Ge Tr1
- HD 9/25 G Classic
- HDS 10/21 -4 St EU-I
- HDS 10/21 -4 St Gas -EU-I
- HDS 10/21-4 M
- HDS 10/21-4 MXA
- HDS 1000 Be
- HDS 1000 De
- HDS 1000 De Weed
- HDS 11/18-4 S eB Plus Go!Further
- HDS 12/18-4 S
- HDS 12/18-4 SXA
- HDS 13/20 -4 St EU-I
- HDS 13/20 De Tr1
- HDS 13/20-4 S
- HDS 13/20-4 SXA
- HDS 13/35 De Tr1
- HDS 17/20 De Tr1
- HDS 5/11 U
- HDS 5/11 UX
- HDS 5/12 C
- HDS 5/13 U
- HDS 5/13 UX
- HDS 5/15 U
- HDS 5/15 UX
- HDS 6/14 C
- HDS 6/14 CX
- HDS 6/14-4 C
- HDS 6/14-4 CX
- HDS 6/15 C
- HDS 6/15 CXA
- HDS 7/12-4 M
- HDS 7/12-4 MX
- HDS 7/16 C
- HDS 7/16 CX
- HDS 7/16 CXA
- HDS 8/17 C
- HDS 8/17 CX
- HDS 8/18 -4 St EU-I
- HDS 8/18-4 C
- HDS 8/18-4 CX
- HDS 8/18-4 CXA
- HDS 8/20 De
- HDS 8/20 G
- HDS 9/20-4 Classic
- HDS 9/20-4 M
- HDS 9/20-4 MXA
- HDS 9/50 De Tr1
- HDS-E 8/16-4 M 12 kW
- HDS-E 8/16-4 M 24 kW
- HDS-E 8/16-4 M 36 kW
- HWE 13/21-42kW
- HWE 860
- SB MB
- SB MU
Application areas
- Cars
- Commercial vehicle cleaning
- Cars, commercial vehicles, bicycles