Rim Cleaner, alkaline CP 901, 20l
Alkaline rim cleaner for self-service systems that is very easy to recognise due to its yellow colour. For gentle removal of stubborn dirt from light alloy and steel rims.
Highly effective and visible: In addition to its extremely good cleaning performance, the alkaline rim cleaner CP 901 from Kärcher impresses with its clever yellow colouring, which offers the greatest visibility during application and thus enables optimal distribution on light alloy and steel rims. Common soiling such as burnt-on brake dust, tyre wear, winter salt or limescale are thus perfectly captured and removed as quickly as they are effectively. CP 901 is suitable for vehicle wash at self-service washing stations as well as for spray units and is 90 per cent biodegradable – surfactants contained in accordance with EEC 648/2004. The material-protecting rim cleaner does not attack uncoated concrete floors or steel wheel arches and offers a high yield with a cleaning performance of around 400 rims per litre.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|20
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|1
|pH value
|13,5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|22,9
Product
- Highly effective rim cleaner
- Reliably removes brake dust, tyre wear, winter salt residues and limescale stains
- Gentle on materials
- Does not attack uncoated concrete floors and steel drive-up ramps
- Rapidly effective
- Tensides biodegradable in accordance with EEC 648/2004
- More than 90% biodegradable
- NTA-free
- VDA-compliant
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- Danger
- H290 May be corrosive to metals
- H314 Causes severe skin burns and eye damage
- P280 Wear protective gloves/protective clothing/eye protection/face protection.
- P305 + P351 + P338 IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
- P310 Immediately call a POISON CENTER/doctor.
- P303 + P361 + P353 IF ON SKIN (or hair): Take off immediately all contaminated clothing. Rinse skin with water [or shower].
- P405 Store locked up.
- P501a Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local/regional/national/international regulations.
Application areas
- Wheel rim cleaning