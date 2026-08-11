WaterPro Active Oxygen RM 851, 20l

WaterPro Active Oxygen RM 851: Reliably eliminates all unpleasant odours in the washing water circuit through oxidation with active oxygen.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (l) 20
Packaging unit (Piece(s)) 1
pH value 6
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 23,5
Product
  • Reliably deactivates odour-causing bacteria through oxidation with active oxygen, thus preventing unpleasant smells in the washing water circuit
  • Effective oxidising agent with hydrogen peroxide base
  • Reliably deactivates odour-causing bacteria, thus preventing unpleasant smells
  • No biocide product acc. to 528/2012/EC
  • Does not contaminate with wastewater
  • Rapidly effective
  • Extremely economical
  • NTA-free
WaterPro Active Oxygen RM 851, 20l
WaterPro Active Oxygen RM 851, 20l
WaterPro Active Oxygen RM 851, 20l
WaterPro Active Oxygen RM 851, 20l
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
  • Danger
  • H302 Harmful if swallowed
  • H318 Causes serious eye damage
  • P280 Wear protective gloves/protective clothing/eye protection/face protection.
  • P270 Do not eat, drink or smoke when using this product.
  • P305 + P351 + P338 IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
  • P310 Immediately call a POISON CENTER/doctor.
  • P501a Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local/regional/national/international regulations.
Application areas
  • Vehicle wash system
  • Water recycling
Accessories