WaterPro Active Oxygen RM 851, 20l
WaterPro Active Oxygen RM 851: Reliably eliminates all unpleasant odours in the washing water circuit through oxidation with active oxygen.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|20
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|1
|pH value
|6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|23,5
Product
- Reliably deactivates odour-causing bacteria through oxidation with active oxygen, thus preventing unpleasant smells in the washing water circuit
- Effective oxidising agent with hydrogen peroxide base
- Reliably deactivates odour-causing bacteria, thus preventing unpleasant smells
- No biocide product acc. to 528/2012/EC
- Does not contaminate with wastewater
- Rapidly effective
- Extremely economical
- NTA-free
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- Danger
- H302 Harmful if swallowed
- H318 Causes serious eye damage
- P280 Wear protective gloves/protective clothing/eye protection/face protection.
- P270 Do not eat, drink or smoke when using this product.
- P305 + P351 + P338 IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
- P310 Immediately call a POISON CENTER/doctor.
- P501a Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local/regional/national/international regulations.
Application areas
- Vehicle wash system
- Water recycling