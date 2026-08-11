WaterPro Flocculating Agent RM 847, 1l
For the effective treatment of contaminated water from car and engine washes. Forms large and easily filtered flakes.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|1
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|2
|pH value
|4
|Weight (kg)
|1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1,1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|249 x 166 x 238
Product
- Effective reaction separating agent on a polymer base for emulsion separating systems (ASA, HDR 555, HDR 777)
- Suitable for reuse of washing water on high-pressure cleaners.
- Approx. 75% of the detergent substances remain in the recycled water. As a result, a lower re-dosage of cleaning agent is possible.
- Extremely economical
- Specially adapted to Kärcher systems
- NTA-free
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- H411 Toxic to aquatic life with long lasting effects
- P273 Avoid release to the environment.
- P391 Collect spillage.
- P501a Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local/regional/national/international regulations.
Application areas
- Water recycling