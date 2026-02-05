With BD 35/15 C's compact size and outstanding features, this machine offers exceptional flexibility, ease of use, and efficient cleaning capabilities. Equipped with a 35cm brush head, the BD 35/15 C delivers outstanding cleaning efficiency and manoeuvrability. Designed specifically for smaller spaces, the BD 35/15 C is perfect for navigating through tight corners and crowded furnished areas. With a height of 68cm, it fits under most tables and furniture. Another convenient feature of the BD 35/15 C is its on-board battery charger. This allows the operator to charge the machine at any location. The BD 35/15 C compact scrubber dryer is designed for durability and reliability. The robust design and high-quality components ensure a long service life even in demanding environments. The easily accessible design also makes routine maintenance and cleaning work easier, so that it can be carried out quickly and easily.