The ID 130/22 dust extraction system has a powerful and energy-efficient (IE2) radial compressor with high volume flows, which is also designed for continuous three-shift operation. The mobile, torque-operated system with a rated input power of 2.2 kW and dust class M filter system is designed for vacuuming large quantities of fine shavings and dusts that are hazardous to health (OEL > 0.1 mg/m³). Its robust and service-friendly design meets the key requirements for tough industrial applications. A manual shaking mechanism effectively cleans the long-lasting compact filter, while the 170-litre collection tank can be emptied easily and ergonomically without removing the drive head via the set-down trolley. A PE sack with an integrated closing mechanism and pressure compensation hose on the machine guarantees dust-free emptying and safe disposal of suction media. On request, various overfilling protection mechanisms can also be integrated. The system can also be expanded to include multiple suction points and the application area can be extended to cover dust class H